Sikorski did not confirm that Russian drones tried to attack a logistics center in Rzeszów

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

The Polish Foreign Minister did not confirm a drone attack on Rzeszów, but stated that Russian drones had violated Polish and NATO airspace. He emphasized that it was a Russian operation, not a Ukrainian provocation.

Sikorski did not confirm that Russian drones tried to attack a logistics center in Rzeszów

The Polish Foreign Minister stated this during a joint press conference with Andriy Sybiha. Radosław Sikorski also emphasized that statements about "Ukrainian provocation" can only be spread by accomplices of Russian propaganda, writes UNN.

Details

"I cannot confirm or deny this (that the drones were flying to Rzeszów - ed.), because the drones were shot down," Sikorski said.

He added that in order to answer this assumption, one should consult military experts.

"I know about the speculation in the press, but I cannot confirm or deny it. I will add that this is a violation of the airspace of Poland and NATO by Russian drones that arrived not only from Ukraine, but also from Belarus. The air battle lasted seven hours," Sikorski added.

He also emphasized that it was not an accident.

"Anyone who says that this is a Ukrainian provocation is either the author or an accomplice of Russian propaganda. We must be careful not to repeat this information and not to spread fakes. We are sure that these were Russian drones and a Russian operation," Sikorski said.

Recall

On September 12, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski arrived in Kyiv.

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry met with the President of Ukraine in Kyiv. They discussed the exchange of experience on drone technology, cooperation between defense industries, and the use of SAFE funds.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Radosław Sikorski
NATO
Ukraine
Poland