Sibiga is planning a working visit to Moldova: what will she talk about

On Thursday, September 19, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga will pay a working visit to Moldova, where he will meet with his Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popschi. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

The agency said that Sibiga plans to discuss the following topics during her visit to Moldova:

development of good neighborly relations and implementation of joint infrastructure projects;

strengthening regional security and jointly countering Russian disinformation;



a peaceful resolution of the Transnistrian conflict with respect for Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Special attention will be paid to the coordination of actions on the path to EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova - The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry added.

Recall

The day before , Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. They discussed joint border control, defense cooperation, and freedom of navigation.