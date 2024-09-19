ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sibiga is planning a working visit to Moldova: what will she talk about

Sibiga is planning a working visit to Moldova: what will she talk about

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15051 views

Andriy Sybiga will meet with his Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popschi on September 19. They will discuss good neighborly relations, regional security, the Transnistrian conflict, and coordination of actions on EU accession.

On Thursday, September 19, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga will pay a working visit to Moldova, where he will meet with his Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popschi. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

The agency said that Sibiga plans to discuss the following topics during her visit to Moldova:

  • development of good neighborly relations and implementation of joint infrastructure projects;
  • strengthening regional security and jointly countering Russian disinformation;
  • a peaceful resolution of the Transnistrian conflict with respect for Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Special attention will be paid to the coordination of actions on the path to EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova

- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry added. 

Recall

The day before , Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. They discussed joint border control, defense cooperation, and freedom of navigation.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
prydnistroviaTransnistria
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

