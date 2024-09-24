Sibiga discusses sanctions against russia and energy needs at meeting with Nordic-Baltic Eight foreign ministers

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 90833 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106421 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171675 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140401 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144583 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139602 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184364 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112129 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174679 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111920 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 42666 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114085 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 62359 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 68735 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171668 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184360 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174677 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201970 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190832 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143026 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142923 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147561 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138930 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155751 views
Sibiga discusses sanctions against russia and energy needs at meeting with Nordic-Baltic Eight foreign ministers

Sibiga discusses sanctions against russia and energy needs at meeting with Nordic-Baltic Eight foreign ministers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14913 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister met with his Nordic-Baltic Eight counterparts in New York. They discussed the strengthening of sanctions against russia, Ukraine's energy needs and support for the Peace Formula.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with the Foreign Ministers of the Nordic-Baltic Eight in New York. They discussed a number of issues, including toughening sanctions against Russia and Ukraine's energy needs. This was reported by the Foreign Ministry, according to UNN

Details

While participating in the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga held a joint meeting with the ministers of the Nordic and Baltic countries of Europe - Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and Finland. 

He emphasized that the Nordic-Baltic Eight countries provide one of the largest military assistance among Ukraine's partners and thanked them for their strong support. The minister also reported on the crimes of the Russian occupiers against Ukrainians, including murders, abductions, extrajudicial executions and torture of prisoners.

Justice is one of the important points of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. Bringing Russian criminals to justice for their atrocities is a prerequisite for achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. I am grateful for all your efforts to this end and call on you to strengthen your joint work

- Sibiga said.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informed his colleagues about the country's key energy needs before the winter period. Ministers of the Nordic-Baltic Eight assured of their readiness to provide concrete support to strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience. Other issues discussed were strengthening sanctions against Russia, expanding the coalition in support of the Peace Formula, bilateral visits and developing political dialogue.

The parties paid attention to international trials on Russia's responsibility for its aggression against Ukraine and agreed to actively participate in these initiatives by the Nordic and Baltic countries. Important issues for Ukraine were also discussed, including the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons and accession to the EU and NATO.

At the end of the meeting, the ministers agreed on further steps to develop the format of cooperation between Ukraine and the Nordic-Baltic Eight and agreed to hold further meetings.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira to discuss progress on the Peace Formula and the threat of russian attacks on the nuclear power system.

Sibiga coordinated with Japanese Foreign Minister steps on the Peace Formula and energy assistance24.09.24, 09:17 • 33889 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
brazilBrazil
european-unionEuropean Union
finlandFinland
new-york-cityNew York City
denmarkDenmark
lithuaniaLithuania
swedenSweden
norwayNorway
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

