Sibiga discusses sanctions against russia and energy needs at meeting with Nordic-Baltic Eight foreign ministers

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with the Foreign Ministers of the Nordic-Baltic Eight in New York. They discussed a number of issues, including toughening sanctions against Russia and Ukraine's energy needs. This was reported by the Foreign Ministry, according to UNN.

While participating in the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga held a joint meeting with the ministers of the Nordic and Baltic countries of Europe - Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and Finland.

He emphasized that the Nordic-Baltic Eight countries provide one of the largest military assistance among Ukraine's partners and thanked them for their strong support. The minister also reported on the crimes of the Russian occupiers against Ukrainians, including murders, abductions, extrajudicial executions and torture of prisoners.

Justice is one of the important points of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. Bringing Russian criminals to justice for their atrocities is a prerequisite for achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. I am grateful for all your efforts to this end and call on you to strengthen your joint work - Sibiga said.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informed his colleagues about the country's key energy needs before the winter period. Ministers of the Nordic-Baltic Eight assured of their readiness to provide concrete support to strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience. Other issues discussed were strengthening sanctions against Russia, expanding the coalition in support of the Peace Formula, bilateral visits and developing political dialogue.

The parties paid attention to international trials on Russia's responsibility for its aggression against Ukraine and agreed to actively participate in these initiatives by the Nordic and Baltic countries. Important issues for Ukraine were also discussed, including the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons and accession to the EU and NATO.

At the end of the meeting, the ministers agreed on further steps to develop the format of cooperation between Ukraine and the Nordic-Baltic Eight and agreed to hold further meetings.

