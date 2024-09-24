Sibiga coordinated with Japanese Foreign Minister steps on the Peace Formula and energy assistance

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga discussed further support for Ukraine and cooperation between the two countries with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa. The two sides coordinated steps on the Formula for Peace, Ukraine's restoration, and energy assistance, the minister said on Tuesday on social media site X, UNN reports.

Details

"I held a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, during which I expressed my gratitude to the government and people of Japan for their support, which saves the lives of Ukrainians. We coordinated further steps to promote President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, strengthen the role of Japan and Japanese companies in Ukraine's recovery, and increase energy assistance to our country," Sibiga wrote.

The Foreign Minister also thanked for the expected opening of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) office in Kyiv this fall.

"This important step will help increase trade and investment between our countries. We look forward to further developing our strategic cooperation," the Minister said.

