Krakow shooter died in hospital

Photo: PAP

The perpetrator of Saturday’s attack on the Main Market Square (Rynek Główny) in Kraków, Poland, died in hospital on Monday morning, November 9. This was reported by the police of the Lesser Poland Voivodeship, UNN writes, citing PAP.

Details

This morning, we received information from the hospital about the man’s death. The hospital informed us, but the prosecutor’s office will provide more information – the Lesser Poland police press service told PAP.

The prosecutor’s office stated that the perpetrator’s death does not halt the investigation; prosecutors will investigate the motives and possible connections.

According to the prosecutor’s office, autopsies of the six victims of the attack in Kraków and the three people killed in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski were scheduled to begin on Monday morning. Prosecutor Erik Stasielak of the National Prosecutor’s Office told PAP that the examination could likely take two days because of the complex nature of the gunshot wounds.

The Lesser Poland branch of the National Prosecutor’s Office is investigating both cases. According to current information, the same person was responsible for both incidents. Prosecutors are investigating the circumstances of the attack in Kraków and the killing of the 24-year-old attacker’s immediate relatives in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski.

Before the attacker’s death, the prosecutor’s office announced that it would analyze the evidence in order to bring charges and possibly file a motion to detain him. His condition at the time was described as critical.

Shooting in Kraków

On Saturday, November 7, an attack took place on the Main Market Square in Kraków. A 24-year-old man drove his car onto the square and then opened fire with an automatic weapon at random people. Six people were killed and 16 were injured, including two police officers. The assailant was shot. Police found the bodies of three of the attacker’s immediate relatives in his family’s apartment in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski.

The bodies of three people were found in the attacker’s house in Krakow

The prosecutor’s office is investigating the attack in Kraków and the killing of three people in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, which is about 200 km from Kraków.