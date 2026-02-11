$43.090.06
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 11207 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 11765 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 15900 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 27168 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 23103 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 37565 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 37936 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 33446 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 32636 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
Shmyhal discussed energy recovery with G7 and EU ambassadors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

Denys Shmyhal met with ambassadors of G7 and EU countries to discuss energy recovery, preparation for the heating season, and the need for generators. He announced the creation of the Ukraine Energy Support Coordination Group.

Shmyhal discussed energy recovery with G7 and EU ambassadors

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed with G7 and EU ambassadors the restoration of energy, preparation for the heating season, and the need for generators and transformers, and also announced the creation of the Ukraine Energy Support Coordination Group. Shmyhal reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

He informed about the overall difficult situation in the energy sector caused by constant Russian attacks on our facilities. The primary task is to restore generation, substations, and networks, as well as to form reserves of equipment and capacities. There is a need, in particular, for large generators and transformers. We have already begun preparations for the next heating season. We are forming reserves of energy carriers, and the help of partners is especially valuable here. Our goal is the development and expansion of cogeneration.

- the message says.

He noted that since January 26 alone, Ukraine has received more than 560 units of energy equipment from various countries, including the G7, as humanitarian aid.

Aid arrives regularly, but the need is constantly increasing. We are interested, in particular, in the transfer of decommissioned but usable energy equipment.

- noted the First Deputy Prime Minister.

The parties also discussed the creation of the Ukraine Energy Support Coordination Group, following the example of the defense "Ramstein." Shmyhal announced the preparation for such a meeting "in the near future."

"We also discussed important strategic initiatives for the development of Ukraine's energy sector: digitalization, efficiency improvement, privatization, and corporatization. I called on partners to consider participating in the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector," he added.

Switzerland allocates up to 32 million francs to Ukraine for generators and energy modules11.02.26, 15:08 • 2016 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
charity
European Union
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal