Shmyhal discussed energy recovery with G7 and EU ambassadors

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed with G7 and EU ambassadors the restoration of energy, preparation for the heating season, and the need for generators and transformers, and also announced the creation of the Ukraine Energy Support Coordination Group. Shmyhal reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

He informed about the overall difficult situation in the energy sector caused by constant Russian attacks on our facilities. The primary task is to restore generation, substations, and networks, as well as to form reserves of equipment and capacities. There is a need, in particular, for large generators and transformers. We have already begun preparations for the next heating season. We are forming reserves of energy carriers, and the help of partners is especially valuable here. Our goal is the development and expansion of cogeneration. - the message says.

He noted that since January 26 alone, Ukraine has received more than 560 units of energy equipment from various countries, including the G7, as humanitarian aid.

Aid arrives regularly, but the need is constantly increasing. We are interested, in particular, in the transfer of decommissioned but usable energy equipment. - noted the First Deputy Prime Minister.

The parties also discussed the creation of the Ukraine Energy Support Coordination Group, following the example of the defense "Ramstein." Shmyhal announced the preparation for such a meeting "in the near future."

"We also discussed important strategic initiatives for the development of Ukraine's energy sector: digitalization, efficiency improvement, privatization, and corporatization. I called on partners to consider participating in the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector," he added.

