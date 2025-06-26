Shelters in schools, underground hospitals and reconstruction: Shmyhal held a meeting in Kherson region

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with government officials in Kherson region. They discussed the construction of shelters in schools, as well as the construction of underground hospitals in the region. In addition, they discussed the restoration of Posad-Pokrovske, where it is planned to build more than 260 new houses. Shmyhal reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Today we are holding an offsite meeting in Kherson region, we will discuss the problems and challenges for the region, coordinated actions of all levels of government to protect and well-being of people here. The government pays special attention to the frontline territories, as they need constant systemic support. Kherson region has been extremely affected and continues to suffer from Russian aggression. According to the World Bank, the needs for the reconstruction of Kherson region amount to more than $35 billion, a figure that does not include the temporarily occupied territories, where we cannot accurately assess the losses and damages. We are carrying out the rapid reconstruction of the region right now, without waiting for the end of the war, because treatment, education, light, water, heat, infrastructure, all this is needed by Ukrainians and, in particular, Kherson residents already today - said Shmyhal.

He noted that this year we will allocate almost UAH 6.3 billion to all reconstruction projects in Kherson region, which will be distributed within clearly defined priorities.

The first priority is the safety of education. We plan to spend almost UAH 752 million on school shelters, on school buses so that children can study in classrooms. The second priority is medicine. Shelters are being built in medical facilities for the safety of doctors and patients. Last year, such shelters were equipped in three hospitals in Kherson. This year, one of the key tasks is the reconstruction of the emergency department of the Kherson Regional Children's Hospital. UAH 60 million has been allocated for this - added Shmyhal.

He also stressed that more than half of the region's multidisciplinary hospitals are fully energy autonomous, thanks to the installation of solar power plants, batteries and inverters. This is extremely important in the context of constant Russian terror.

The third priority is comprehensive reconstruction. An experimental project for the comprehensive reconstruction of five settlements in Ukraine is underway. One of them is in Kherson region, Posad-Pokrovske. UAH 2.2 billion has been allocated for this in the current year. We plan to build more than 260 new houses. to overhaul about a hundred more. We have already completed more than 70% of the work on the construction of the water pipeline, and started building a new outpatient clinic - the Prime Minister stressed.

According to him, the fourth priority is the financial stability of communities.

This is an extremely difficult challenge for the frontline region. The state is helping Kherson region and will continue to do so. In 2025, almost UAH 3 billion of subsidies and subventions were allocated to the region, in particular for the maintenance of utilities, schools and hospitals - the Prime Minister summarized.

In his Telegram channel, Shmyhal also said that the Ministry of Defense and the Regional Military Administration have been tasked with ensuring coordination with the military and promptly redistributing electronic warfare equipment to the frontline regions.

In the medical field, according to him, 11 underground medical facilities are already being built, including a regional children's hospital and a city clinical hospital.

In the field of education, the first underground schools are being built in the region - at least one per community, which should be operational by September 1.

Work is also underway to demine territories, in particular, 68% of the de-occupied territories have already been demined.

Land reclamation and the agricultural sector. After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up, the issue of irrigation became particularly acute. I tasked the Ministry of Agrarian Policy to develop a compensation mechanism for farmers who independently restore land reclamation systems, following the example of compensation for demining. The expansion of the grant program and budget support for horticulture is also being worked out - Shmyhal wrote.

The head of the Ukrainian government reported that all allocated funds should be used effectively. Accordingly, the facilities should be completed on time and in full. The issue is under the control of the relevant ministries.