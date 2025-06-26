Shelters in schools, underground hospitals and reconstruction: Shmyhal held a meeting in Kherson region

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
10:24 AM • 9994 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 27538 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
08:26 AM • 26086 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 72617 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 46242 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
06:55 AM • 49136 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 59990 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 90573 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 93716 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 91499 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5.6m/s
42%
750mm
Popular news
Russians created a fake about looting to disrupt evacuation in Sumy region - CCDJune 26, 02:17 AM • 76257 views
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 peopleJune 26, 05:44 AM • 60498 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 29422 views
Viktor Orban's VOKS2025 "Referendum": The Number of Hungarians Against Ukraine's EU Membership Revealed08:18 AM • 44840 views
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlight09:38 AM • 5368 views
Publications
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 27493 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 72572 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 95425 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 101880 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 109673 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
António Costa
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 29797 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 42392 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 50431 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 45273 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 80253 views
Actual
The New York Times
Financial Times
BFM TV
Fox News
The Washington Post

Shelters in schools, underground hospitals and reconstruction: Shmyhal held a meeting in Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting in the Kherson region, where they discussed the key needs of the region affected by Russian aggression. Plans include the construction of shelters, underground hospitals, the restoration of Posad-Pokrovske and financial support for communities.

Shelters in schools, underground hospitals and reconstruction: Shmyhal held a meeting in Kherson region

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with government officials in Kherson region. They discussed the construction of shelters in schools, as well as the construction of underground hospitals in the region. In addition, they discussed the restoration of Posad-Pokrovske, where it is planned to build more than 260 new houses. Shmyhal reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Today we are holding an offsite meeting in Kherson region, we will discuss the problems and challenges for the region, coordinated actions of all levels of government to protect and well-being of people here. The government pays special attention to the frontline territories, as they need constant systemic support. Kherson region has been extremely affected and continues to suffer from Russian aggression. According to the World Bank, the needs for the reconstruction of Kherson region amount to more than $35 billion, a figure that does not include the temporarily occupied territories, where we cannot accurately assess the losses and damages. We are carrying out the rapid reconstruction of the region right now, without waiting for the end of the war, because treatment, education, light, water, heat, infrastructure, all this is needed by Ukrainians and, in particular, Kherson residents already today

- said Shmyhal.

He noted that this year we will allocate almost UAH 6.3 billion to all reconstruction projects in Kherson region, which will be distributed within clearly defined priorities.

The first priority is the safety of education. We plan to spend almost UAH 752 million on school shelters, on school buses so that children can study in classrooms. The second priority is medicine. Shelters are being built in medical facilities for the safety of doctors and patients. Last year, such shelters were equipped in three hospitals in Kherson. This year, one of the key tasks is the reconstruction of the emergency department of the Kherson Regional Children's Hospital. UAH 60 million has been allocated for this

- added Shmyhal.

He also stressed that more than half of the region's multidisciplinary hospitals are fully energy autonomous, thanks to the installation of solar power plants, batteries and inverters. This is extremely important in the context of constant Russian terror.

The third priority is comprehensive reconstruction. An experimental project for the comprehensive reconstruction of five settlements in Ukraine is underway. One of them is in Kherson region, Posad-Pokrovske. UAH 2.2 billion has been allocated for this in the current year. We plan to build more than 260 new houses. to overhaul about a hundred more. We have already completed more than 70% of the work on the construction of the water pipeline, and started building a new outpatient clinic

- the Prime Minister stressed.

According to him, the fourth priority is the financial stability of communities.

This is an extremely difficult challenge for the frontline region. The state is helping Kherson region and will continue to do so. In 2025, almost UAH 3 billion of subsidies and subventions were allocated to the region, in particular for the maintenance of utilities, schools and hospitals

- the Prime Minister summarized.

Addition

In his Telegram channel, Shmyhal also said that the Ministry of Defense and the Regional Military Administration have been tasked with ensuring coordination with the military and promptly redistributing electronic warfare equipment to the frontline regions.

In the medical field, according to him, 11 underground medical facilities are already being built, including a regional children's hospital and a city clinical hospital.

In the field of education, the first underground schools are being built in the region - at least one per community, which should be operational by September 1.

Work is also underway to demine territories, in particular, 68% of the de-occupied territories have already been demined.

Land reclamation and the agricultural sector. After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up, the issue of irrigation became particularly acute. I tasked the Ministry of Agrarian Policy to develop a compensation mechanism for farmers who independently restore land reclamation systems, following the example of compensation for demining. The expansion of the grant program and budget support for horticulture is also being worked out

- Shmyhal wrote.

Let us remind you

The head of the Ukrainian government reported that all allocated funds should be used effectively. Accordingly, the facilities should be completed on time and in full. The issue is under the control of the relevant ministries.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomyPolitics
World Bank
Kherson Oblast
Kakhovka dam
Denis Shmyhal
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9