"She read my mind": American who killed Ukrainian woman revealed chilling details of the crime – NYP

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
12:34 PM • 1216 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 2694 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 3602 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM • 5526 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 10139 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 11592 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 17491 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
September 11, 05:01 AM • 38157 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 44494 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 97784 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5m/s
33%
755mm
Popular news
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the KremlinSeptember 11, 03:46 AM • 22038 views
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVsPhotoSeptember 11, 06:42 AM • 15597 views
Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meeting07:22 AM • 15909 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 10686 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 7520 views
Publications
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 7540 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 38160 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 97787 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 87942 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 66992 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Alexander Stubb
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 7540 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 10692 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 27104 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 91641 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 82717 views
Actual
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Oil
SWIFT

"She read my mind": American who killed Ukrainian woman revealed chilling details of the crime – NYP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

American Decarlos Brown Jr., who stabbed Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a train, stated that he did so because the woman allegedly "read his mind." The man claims that the US authorities implanted a chip in his body that forced him to kill the passenger.

"She read my mind": American who killed Ukrainian woman revealed chilling details of the crime – NYP
Photo NYP

American Decarlos Brown Jr., who stabbed Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina, stated that he did so because the woman allegedly "read his thoughts." In audio recordings from prison, the man claims that the US authorities implanted a chip in his body, and the "material inside him" forced him to kill the defenseless passenger. This is stated in a New York Post article, writes UNN.

Details

According to his sister Tracy, Brown suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, has believed for years that the government was tracking him, and even complained to the police about a "microchip in his brain." In conversations with his family after his arrest, he insisted that he did not know the victim and had never spoken to her, but was convinced that she "knew his thoughts."

I hurt my hand when I stabbed her. I didn't even know this woman. It's scary... Why would someone do that?

— is heard on the disturbing audio that ended up in the media.

The criminal's sister said that his mental state sharply deteriorated after his release from prison in 2022. In the same year, he attacked relatives, and later called the police, demanding to "investigate the microchip in his brain." The court then released him on the promise to appear at the hearing.

The family tried to achieve forced treatment, but had no legal grounds. In prison, Brown's behavior escalated even further: during recent meetings, he threatened his sister and mother, accusing them of "conspiracy" and "human trafficking."

"When I went to visit him, he was mumbling something to himself," Tracy told The Post. And I said, "Well, what's on your mind?" He looked at me and said, "I have to prove it to you." And I said, "What do you mean when you say you have to prove it to me?" He replied, "You and Mom. You're all becoming victims of human trafficking." And I said, "Well, how are we being trafficked?" And he replied, "The government is trafficking you to get to me."

Tracy Brown, who herself was previously attacked by him, believes that the tragedy could have been prevented if the system had sent her brother for forced treatment in time.

He was mentally ill, but he was never given proper help. He didn't kill Iryna because he knew her or had a conflict with her. He broke down.

- said Tracy.

The sister also said that she asked her brother why he did it and why he chose a young Ukrainian woman as his victim?

He said he was going to the hospital, a psychiatric hospital... I just wanted to know why she (this particular victim - ed.), because he had been on the train for a while before she got on. And he said she was reading his thoughts 

— stated Tracy Brown.

Currently, the criminal is in custody awaiting trial. Tracy admitted that she is afraid of becoming a target because of her brother's actions. The family of the deceased Ukrainian woman calls for a fair trial, while the attacker's sister asks to avoid the death penalty, emphasizing his mental state.

Addition

Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was stabbed while riding a light rail train in August. Video footage of the events before the attack was released on Friday.

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Zarutska's case. He was taken to the hospital for a hand injury and then transferred to Mecklenburg County Jail.

The attack occurred on the Lynx Blue Line near the Camden Road area in south Charlotte, around 10:00 PM local time on August 22.

The video shows the suspect behaving restlessly and making faces while sitting behind Zarutska. A few minutes later, he stands over her and allegedly stabs her in the neck from behind.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported that the girl died at the scene.

The release of the video sparked a new wave of concern about public transport safety in Charlotte.

Recall

Trump condemned the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who fled the war in Ukraine to the United States.

Trump recorded a video message dedicated to the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. In it, he criticized the Democrats' policy, which he called the cause of rising crime rates.

The FBI is investigating the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian Zarutska in Charlotte. FBI Director Cash Patel announced the investigation into the brutal death by stabbing.

The US Department of Justice has filed federal charges against Decarlos Brown, accused of murdering the Ukrainian refugee. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

US President Donald Trump himself also believes that the death penalty would be a just punishment for the killer of the Ukrainian woman.

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
United States Department of Justice
Donald Trump
United States