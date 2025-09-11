"She read my mind": American who killed Ukrainian woman revealed chilling details of the crime – NYP

Photo NYP

American Decarlos Brown Jr., who stabbed Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina, stated that he did so because the woman allegedly "read his thoughts." In audio recordings from prison, the man claims that the US authorities implanted a chip in his body, and the "material inside him" forced him to kill the defenseless passenger. This is stated in a New York Post article, writes UNN.

Details

According to his sister Tracy, Brown suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, has believed for years that the government was tracking him, and even complained to the police about a "microchip in his brain." In conversations with his family after his arrest, he insisted that he did not know the victim and had never spoken to her, but was convinced that she "knew his thoughts."

I hurt my hand when I stabbed her. I didn't even know this woman. It's scary... Why would someone do that? — is heard on the disturbing audio that ended up in the media.

The criminal's sister said that his mental state sharply deteriorated after his release from prison in 2022. In the same year, he attacked relatives, and later called the police, demanding to "investigate the microchip in his brain." The court then released him on the promise to appear at the hearing.

The family tried to achieve forced treatment, but had no legal grounds. In prison, Brown's behavior escalated even further: during recent meetings, he threatened his sister and mother, accusing them of "conspiracy" and "human trafficking."

"When I went to visit him, he was mumbling something to himself," Tracy told The Post. And I said, "Well, what's on your mind?" He looked at me and said, "I have to prove it to you." And I said, "What do you mean when you say you have to prove it to me?" He replied, "You and Mom. You're all becoming victims of human trafficking." And I said, "Well, how are we being trafficked?" And he replied, "The government is trafficking you to get to me."

Tracy Brown, who herself was previously attacked by him, believes that the tragedy could have been prevented if the system had sent her brother for forced treatment in time.

He was mentally ill, but he was never given proper help. He didn't kill Iryna because he knew her or had a conflict with her. He broke down. - said Tracy.

The sister also said that she asked her brother why he did it and why he chose a young Ukrainian woman as his victim?

He said he was going to the hospital, a psychiatric hospital... I just wanted to know why she (this particular victim - ed.), because he had been on the train for a while before she got on. And he said she was reading his thoughts — stated Tracy Brown.

Currently, the criminal is in custody awaiting trial. Tracy admitted that she is afraid of becoming a target because of her brother's actions. The family of the deceased Ukrainian woman calls for a fair trial, while the attacker's sister asks to avoid the death penalty, emphasizing his mental state.

Addition

Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was stabbed while riding a light rail train in August. Video footage of the events before the attack was released on Friday.

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Zarutska's case. He was taken to the hospital for a hand injury and then transferred to Mecklenburg County Jail.

The attack occurred on the Lynx Blue Line near the Camden Road area in south Charlotte, around 10:00 PM local time on August 22.

The video shows the suspect behaving restlessly and making faces while sitting behind Zarutska. A few minutes later, he stands over her and allegedly stabs her in the neck from behind.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported that the girl died at the scene.

The release of the video sparked a new wave of concern about public transport safety in Charlotte.

Recall

Trump condemned the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who fled the war in Ukraine to the United States.

Trump recorded a video message dedicated to the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. In it, he criticized the Democrats' policy, which he called the cause of rising crime rates.

The FBI is investigating the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian Zarutska in Charlotte. FBI Director Cash Patel announced the investigation into the brutal death by stabbing.

The US Department of Justice has filed federal charges against Decarlos Brown, accused of murdering the Ukrainian refugee. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

US President Donald Trump himself also believes that the death penalty would be a just punishment for the killer of the Ukrainian woman.