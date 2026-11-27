French President Emmanuel Macron criticized National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen over her statements about negotiations on the European Union budget for 2028–2034. He called her behavior arrogant and reminded her that she does not yet hold the office of president. Emmanuel Macron made the statement on November 26 during a press conference on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels, Politico reports, according to UNN.

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Earlier, Le Pen accused the French president and the EU of trying to accelerate negotiations on the next seven-year budget so that France's future government would be unable to influence its formation after the 2027 presidential election. In her view, such actions are a political game that prevents the French from independently determining the country's political course.

In response, Macron said that Le Pen was behaving as though she had already received a presidential mandate.

"It is strange arrogance to believe that she is already responsible for France's fate, since, as far as I know, she has not yet been elected. And I was elected until May 13, 2027," the French president emphasized, calling on Le Pen to show greater modesty during the election campaign.

In addition, Emmanuel Macron stressed that he wants to reach an agreement on the EU budget by the end of 2026. In his view, if this does not happen by December 31, he will not continue the negotiations, as they would take place close to the presidential election in France.

Recall

Earlier, Le Pen repeatedly stated that she intended to reduce France's contribution to the EU budget and end financial aid to Ukraine if elected president.

Le Pen also stated that, if she won the presidential election in France, she would halve France's net contribution to the EU budget. In addition, she does not rule out refusing to ratify the European Union's next budget.