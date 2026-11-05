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She changed four residences and guided missiles onto the city: an FSB agent was detained in Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1472 views

An unemployed resident of Sumy guided Russian missiles and searched for the positions of border guards and checkpoints. She faces life imprisonment.

She changed four residences and guided missiles onto the city: an FSB agent was detained in Sumy

The counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine detained in Sumy a Russian intelligence operative who was directing enemy missiles at the city. She turned out to be a local unemployed woman, the SBU reports, as reported by UNN.

Details

The investigation established that, in order to maintain secrecy and avoid detection, the suspect changed four residences over the course of a week. These were the homes and outbuildings of her acquaintances, who did not know that the woman was working for the enemy.

The perpetrator attempted to locate bases of border guards and checkpoints of the Defense Forces on the outskirts of the regional center for the Russians. To identify these facilities, the suspect traveled around the city community on route buses and also conducted reconnaissance missions on foot. She sent the information she collected to the enemy in the form of photos of potential "targets" with their coordinates on Google Maps

 - the statement says.

During searches of the detainee, investigators found and seized two smartphones, which she used alternately for covert contacts with an FSB officer.

The perpetrator was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). She is currently in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

The SBU detained a Kharkiv resident suspected of collecting and transmitting information about Ukrainian military personnel to Russian intelligence services.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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