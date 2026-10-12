“Shakhtar” vs “AEK”, “Man City” vs “PSG” — preview of the second round of the Champions League

$44.890.0450.310.18
ukenru
01:00 PM • 3668 views
Will schools switch to remote learning if there are water outages in Kyiv? Education officials have answered
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 10312 views
Uniform tax rules for aircraft leasing should help resolve existing disputes — Katamadze
12:35 PM • 10384 views
Written by Dron, read by Astafieva and Proidakov — what is known about the 2026 Radio Dictation of National Unity
12:18 PM • 10075 views
The Verkhovna Rada is set to raise the threshold for large-scale privatization — what is envisaged
11:31 AM • 13335 views
Marchenko on payments to the military and social programs: no delays are expected by the end of the year
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 21041 views
A blow to Putin’s digital empire: what the loss of Yandex data centers will meanPhoto
11:00 AM • 13890 views
Step toward EU accession: Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on education in the languages of national minorities
09:59 AM • 18761 views
Zelenskyy: Russia violated the "energy truce" announced by Trump
09:56 AM • 18134 views
2026 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded for work on "macroeconomic stabilization"Photo
08:45 AM • 18598 views
EU approved its largest sanctions expansion against Russia, targeting the Russian military-industrial complex — Kallas
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3.2m/s
82%
752mm
Popular news
The Kremlin is denying Ukraine a ceasefire to hold elections — ISWOctober 12, 04:26 AM • 16559 views
Kallas commented on elections in Ukraine following Trump's statements09:00 AM • 5836 views
Paris’s oldest covered food market, operating since 1615, has burned down10:08 AM • 18827 views
2026 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences: how Hall and Woodford’s research helps overcome unemployment and crisesPhoto10:55 AM • 19501 views
China commented on Trump's announced "energy truce" between Ukraine and Russia11:56 AM • 11164 views
Publications
“Shakhtar” vs “AEK”, “Man City” vs “PSG” — preview of the second round of the Champions League01:17 PM • 536 views
Uniform tax rules for aircraft leasing should help resolve existing disputes — Katamadze
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 10261 views
A blow to Putin’s digital empire: what the loss of Yandex data centers will meanPhoto
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 21019 views
2026 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences: how Hall and Woodford’s research helps overcome unemployment and crisesPhoto10:55 AM • 19758 views
International Day of the Girl is observed on October 11: the history and purpose of the holidayOctober 11, 10:54 AM • 82078 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Serhiy Marchenko
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Written by Dron, read by Astafieva and Proidakov — what is known about the 2026 Radio Dictation of National Unity12:35 PM • 10366 views
Paris’s oldest covered food market, operating since 1615, has burned down10:08 AM • 19042 views
Legendary American singer Manilow interrupted the concert after two songs and canceled his next performanceOctober 11, 07:01 PM • 59393 views
Star of a popular American TV series breaks leg during filming – 3 other people injuredOctober 11, 05:25 PM • 33621 views
A famous American singer canceled a concert several hours before it was due to begin due to a serious security threatOctober 11, 03:52 PM • 34461 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
MiG-31

“Shakhtar” vs “AEK”, “Man City” vs “PSG” — preview of the second round of the Champions League

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

The second-round matches of the Champions League will take place on October 13–14. “Shakhtar” will host “AEK” at “Stamford Bridge”, while Ukrainians will play for other clubs.

“Shakhtar” vs “AEK”, “Man City” vs “PSG” — preview of the second round of the Champions League

On Tuesday, October 13, the second round of the Champions League will begin. Fans can look forward to high-profile clashes, as well as Shakhtar's match against AEK and the participation of Ukrainian footballers in the most prestigious tournament, UNN writes.

Second-round match schedule 

On Tuesday, October 13, the following pairings will play: at 19:45, Lens will face Sporting, while Sabah will play Slavia, for whom Ukrainian goalkeeper Nazarii Domchak plays.

The following matches will take place at 22:00:

  • “Arsenal” - “Lille”;
    • “Atlético” - “Manchester United”;
      • “Viking” - “Bayern”;
        • “Villarreal” - “Napoli”;
          • “Galatasaray” - “Barcelona”;
            • “Inter” - “Brugge”;
              • “RB Leipzig” - “PSV”.

                On Wednesday, October 14, the following matches will take place: at 19:45, LASK will play Liverpool, while Feyenoord will face Como.

                At 22:00:

                • “Aston Villa” - “Fenerbahçe”;
                  • “Betis” - “Porto”;
                    • “Bodø/Glimt” - “Borussia”;
                      • “Manchester City” - “PSG”;
                        • “Roma” - “Real Madrid”;
                          • “Slovan” - “Stuttgart”;
                            • “Shakhtar” - “AEK”.

                              "Barcelona" thrashed "Feyenoord", PSG scored 6 goals: Champions League matchday results10.09.26, 00:04 • 11878 views

                              Ukrainian clubs’ participation in the tournament

                              Only one team from Ukraine is represented in this season’s Champions League — Donetsk’s “Shakhtar.” In the second round, the Miners will play Greek side “AEK,” for whom former Donetsk winger Oleksandr Zubkov plays. 

                              In the first round, “Shakhtar” drew 1:1 with Dutch side “PSV.” 

                              Shakhtar drew with PSV in the Champions League "debut match"10.09.26, 22:17 • 3259 views

                              The Miners will play the match “at home” at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London. The final whistle will sound at 22:00. 

                              “The Ukrainian connection”

                              Although, apart from “Shakhtar,” no Ukrainian clubs are taking part in the Champions League, there are teams featuring Ukrainian players. In particular, as already mentioned, Domchak’s “Slavia” will play “Sabah,” Andriy Lunin’s “Real” will face “Roma,” Illia Zabarnyi’s “PSG” will take on “Man City,” who are accused of financial fraud, and Danilo Ihnatenko and Mykola Kukharevych’s “Slovan” will play “Stuttgart.”

                              The Premier League has officially found “Man City” guilty of financial misconduct; the decision on sanctions will be announced separately.29.09.26, 21:35 • 4767 views

                              All matches can be watched on the Megogo platform.

                              "Real" defeated "Inter", "Manchester City" overcame "Porto": the league phase of the Champions League has begun09.09.26, 00:04 • 3228 views

                              Pavlo Bashynskyi

                              SportsNews of the WorldPublications
                              Real Madrid
                              Shakhtar (Donetsk)
                              London