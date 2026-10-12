“Shakhtar” vs “AEK”, “Man City” vs “PSG” — preview of the second round of the Champions League

On Tuesday, October 13, the second round of the Champions League will begin. Fans can look forward to high-profile clashes, as well as Shakhtar's match against AEK and the participation of Ukrainian footballers in the most prestigious tournament, UNN writes.

Second-round match schedule

On Tuesday, October 13, the following pairings will play: at 19:45, Lens will face Sporting, while Sabah will play Slavia, for whom Ukrainian goalkeeper Nazarii Domchak plays.

The following matches will take place at 22:00:

“Arsenal” - “Lille”;

“Atlético” - “Manchester United”;

“Viking” - “Bayern”;

“Villarreal” - “Napoli”;

“Galatasaray” - “Barcelona”;

“Inter” - “Brugge”;

“RB Leipzig” - “PSV”.

On Wednesday, October 14, the following matches will take place: at 19:45, LASK will play Liverpool, while Feyenoord will face Como.

At 22:00:

“Aston Villa” - “Fenerbahçe”;

“Betis” - “Porto”;

“Bodø/Glimt” - “Borussia”;

“Manchester City” - “PSG”;

“Roma” - “Real Madrid”;

“Slovan” - “Stuttgart”;

“Shakhtar” - “AEK”.

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Ukrainian clubs’ participation in the tournament

Only one team from Ukraine is represented in this season’s Champions League — Donetsk’s “Shakhtar.” In the second round, the Miners will play Greek side “AEK,” for whom former Donetsk winger Oleksandr Zubkov plays.

In the first round, “Shakhtar” drew 1:1 with Dutch side “PSV.”

Shakhtar drew with PSV in the Champions League "debut match"

The Miners will play the match “at home” at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London. The final whistle will sound at 22:00.

“The Ukrainian connection”

Although, apart from “Shakhtar,” no Ukrainian clubs are taking part in the Champions League, there are teams featuring Ukrainian players. In particular, as already mentioned, Domchak’s “Slavia” will play “Sabah,” Andriy Lunin’s “Real” will face “Roma,” Illia Zabarnyi’s “PSG” will take on “Man City,” who are accused of financial fraud, and Danilo Ihnatenko and Mykola Kukharevych’s “Slovan” will play “Stuttgart.”

The Premier League has officially found “Man City” guilty of financial misconduct; the decision on sanctions will be announced separately.

All matches can be watched on the Megogo platform.

"Real" defeated "Inter", "Manchester City" overcame "Porto": the league phase of the Champions League has begun