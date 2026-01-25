Service 112 has already received 40,000 calls regarding electricity, heat, water, and gas supply - Ministry of Internal Affairs

40,000 citizen appeals regarding electricity, heat, water, and gas supply have been received by the 112 Service. This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, on the air of "Yedyni Novyny," as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the minister, from January 15, about 40,000 such calls were received across Ukraine, and 26,000 appeals were recorded in the city of Kyiv.

We are working and doing everything possible to ensure feedback. We not only help but also check the departure of brigades, whether people received appropriate assistance. - Klymenko emphasized.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs added that if help is needed, and there is no heat, electricity, or water supply, call 112.