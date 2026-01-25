Service 112 has already received 40,000 calls regarding electricity, heat, water, and gas supply - Ministry of Internal Affairs

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
12:24 PM • 3672 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
11:02 AM • 6674 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
10:05 AM • 8378 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
08:49 AM • 11301 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 23216 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 41567 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 33936 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 41871 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 39454 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 49475 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.7m/s
84%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump announces ground strikes against drug cartels in any Latin American countryJanuary 25, 04:33 AM • 6350 views
Britain creates an FBI analogue: what is known about the new agencyJanuary 25, 05:15 AM • 7946 views
Partisans destroyed an occupiers' vehicle with valuable cargo in Bryansk, RussiaVideoJanuary 25, 05:46 AM • 5410 views
"Deterring Russia": NATO creates a robotic zone on the borders with Russia and BelarusJanuary 25, 06:15 AM • 4828 views
Iran declares readiness for action against US - mediaJanuary 25, 07:39 AM • 4192 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 79425 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 92613 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 104170 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 97847 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 98780 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ihor Klymenko
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Abu Dhabi
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 18103 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 18370 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 34965 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 35539 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 48461 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Social network
Fox News

Service 112 has already received 40,000 calls regarding electricity, heat, water, and gas supply - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Since January 15, Service 112 has processed about 40,000 calls regarding electricity, heat, water, and gas across Ukraine. In Kyiv, 26,000 calls have been recorded.

Service 112 has already received 40,000 calls regarding electricity, heat, water, and gas supply - Ministry of Internal Affairs

40,000 citizen appeals regarding electricity, heat, water, and gas supply have been received by the 112 Service. This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, on the air of "Yedyni Novyny," as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the minister, from January 15, about 40,000 such calls were received across Ukraine, and 26,000 appeals were recorded in the city of Kyiv.

We are working and doing everything possible to ensure feedback. We not only help but also check the departure of brigades, whether people received appropriate assistance.

- Klymenko emphasized.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs added that if help is needed, and there is no heat, electricity, or water supply, call 112.

Operators will also tell you where the nearest invincibility/heating point or shelter is. No mobile connection? Connect to WI-FI and contact via the 112 Ukraine application.

- Klymenko summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ihor Klymenko
Ukraine
Kyiv