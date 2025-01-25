ukenru
Serbian President says he will not impose sanctions against Russia - media

Serbian President says he will not impose sanctions against Russia - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37212 views

Serbian President Vucic has declared his refusal to impose sanctions on Russia and its allies while he is in power. He plans to hold talks with Putin on US sanctions in the oil industry.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says he has no plans to impose sanctions on Russia or its allies.

This was reported by RTS, UNN.

  Details 

I will not impose sanctions on Russia or other friends

- said Vucic.

As the Serbian president said, as long as he is in power, he will not impose sanctions on Russia or “other friends.

He said that he would have fraternal and friendly relations with Russia and China, and that he would hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days to resolve the situation around the US sanctions against the Serbian oil industry. 

Serbia's strength lies in our independence and sovereignty. To protect our roots, but also our future

- Vucic said.

Recall

The EU will not include a ban on Russian LNG imports in the new sanctions package. Instead, it will present a roadmap for a gradual phase-out of Russian energy by 2027.   

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

