Serbian President says he will not impose sanctions against Russia - media

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says he has no plans to impose sanctions on Russia or its allies.

I will not impose sanctions on Russia or other friends - said Vucic.

As the Serbian president said, as long as he is in power, he will not impose sanctions on Russia or “other friends.

He said that he would have fraternal and friendly relations with Russia and China, and that he would hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days to resolve the situation around the US sanctions against the Serbian oil industry.

Serbia's strength lies in our independence and sovereignty. To protect our roots, but also our future - Vucic said.

