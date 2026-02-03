The second round of the security working group in Abu Dhabi will take place on February 4-5. This was announced by the spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, in a comment to Russian "media," UNN reports.

Details

He noted that the composition of the Russian delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi remains unchanged, and it will be headed by the chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Igor Kostyukov.

If you mean the negotiations of the working group on security, which will begin tomorrow and last until Thursday, then it will be the same delegation as last time. It will be headed by Kostyukov - Peskov said.

Context

On January 24, negotiations concluded in Abu Dhabi between the US, Ukraine, and Russia. Ambassadors of both warring countries met with American mediators.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the results of the meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with Russians and Americans in Abu Dhabi. Discussions focused on possible parameters for ending the war.

Recall

UNN reported that Russia sent Alexander Zorin, a GRU officer who recruited Syrian mercenaries for the Wagner PMC, to trilateral talks with Ukraine and the US in Abu Dhabi.