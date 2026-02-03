Second round of talks in Abu Dhabi: Peskov revealed who is part of the Russian delegation

$42.970.16
09:22 AM
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy system, the heating system is being drained in 820 buildingsFebruary 3, 01:43 AM
AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a dayPhotoFebruary 3, 04:49 AM
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurred06:15 AM
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy09:06 AM
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM
Second round of talks in Abu Dhabi: Peskov revealed who is part of the Russian delegation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

The second round of talks of the working group on security in Abu Dhabi will take place on February 4-5. The Russian delegation will be led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Second round of talks in Abu Dhabi: Peskov revealed who is part of the Russian delegation

The second round of the security working group in Abu Dhabi will take place on February 4-5. This was announced by the spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, in a comment to Russian "media," UNN reports.

Details

He noted that the composition of the Russian delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi remains unchanged, and it will be headed by the chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Igor Kostyukov.

If you mean the negotiations of the working group on security, which will begin tomorrow and last until Thursday, then it will be the same delegation as last time. It will be headed by Kostyukov

- Peskov said.

Context

On January 24, negotiations concluded in Abu Dhabi between the US, Ukraine, and Russia. Ambassadors of both warring countries met with American mediators.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the results of the meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with Russians and Americans in Abu Dhabi. Discussions focused on possible parameters for ending the war.

Recall

UNN reported that Russia sent Alexander Zorin, a GRU officer who recruited Syrian mercenaries for the Wagner PMC, to trilateral talks with Ukraine and the US in Abu Dhabi.

Yevhen Ustimenko

