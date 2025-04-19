Second round of Iran-US nuclear talks started in Rome: details known

Iran and the US began the second round of talks on Tehran's nuclear program on Saturday. This is reported by the publication Axios, transmitted by UNN.

The second round of US-Iranian nuclear talks is taking place, this time in Rome, with delegations led by President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - the publication writes.

The talks began shortly before noon local time at the residence of the Omani ambassador in Rome's diplomatic quarter.

Araghchi arrived first after a short trip from the Iranian embassy. Witkoff's motorcade arrived 30 minutes later. Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi is also present as the chief mediator.

Recall

Iran informed the United States in talks last week that it is ready to accept some restrictions on uranium enrichment, but needs clear guarantees that US President Donald Trump will not again abandon the nuclear deal.