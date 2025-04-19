Second round of Iran-US nuclear talks started in Rome: details known
Iran and the US have started the second round of talks on the nuclear program in Rome. The delegations are headed by Steve Witkoff from the US and Abbas Araghchi from Iran, mediated by Oman.
Iran and the US began the second round of talks on Tehran's nuclear program on Saturday. This is reported by the publication Axios, transmitted by UNN.
The second round of US-Iranian nuclear talks is taking place, this time in Rome, with delegations led by President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
The talks began shortly before noon local time at the residence of the Omani ambassador in Rome's diplomatic quarter.
Araghchi arrived first after a short trip from the Iranian embassy. Witkoff's motorcade arrived 30 minutes later. Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi is also present as the chief mediator.
Recall
Iran informed the United States in talks last week that it is ready to accept some restrictions on uranium enrichment, but needs clear guarantees that US President Donald Trump will not again abandon the nuclear deal.