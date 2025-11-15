Search and rescue operations completed in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district - State Emergency Service

On Saturday, November 15, search and rescue operations were completed in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. As a result of the Russian shelling of a nine-story building, six people died and five more were injured, including one child. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), according to UNN.

Search and rescue operations have been completed in the Desnianskyi district. As a result of the Russian attack on a 9-story building, 6 people died. 5 people were injured, including 1 child. - the post says.

SES units rescued 17 people, including 1 child. Psychological assistance was provided to 252 people.

Rescuers reported that 262 tons of building structures and wood were dismantled and removed.

Recall

On the night of November 14, Russia attacked Ukraine with 19 missiles and 430 drones of various types; air defense managed to neutralize 419 aerial targets. Despite significant successes of air defense, the attack caused destruction at 44 locations and led to the death and injury of civilians.

Former Chornobyl NPP employees and their families lived in the house in Troieshchyna, which was hit by a "Shahed" on November 14.