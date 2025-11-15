Search and rescue operations completed in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district - State Emergency Service

$42.060.03
November 14, 06:09 PM • 20951 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 04:09 PM • 38596 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 29801 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 27840 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 24337 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 17187 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 44193 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 38477 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 55945 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 31283 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
I want you to take into account the fact that Russia will increase its attacks: Zelenskyy held a meeting with the heads of diplomatic missionsVideoNovember 14, 08:24 PM • 4660 views
The fiercest battles are near Pokrovsk: General Staff reported on the situation at the frontNovember 14, 09:35 PM • 2552 views
Maduro called on Americans to unite with Venezuela for peace in the USNovember 15, 12:09 AM • 4890 views
Former Chornobyl NPP employees and their families lived in the house in Troieshchyna, which was hit by a "Shahed" on November 14.12:25 AM • 10517 views
North Korea has reduced shell supplies to Russia and started producing FPV drones - HUR12:58 AM • 3136 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 44193 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 38477 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 31459 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 55945 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 284500 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 14157 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 44193 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 18969 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 35555 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 85038 views
Search and rescue operations completed in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district - State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1582 views

Search and rescue operations in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district have been completed. Six people died and five were injured, including a child, as a result of the shelling of a nine-story building.

Search and rescue operations completed in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district - State Emergency Service

On Saturday, November 15, search and rescue operations were completed in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. As a result of the Russian shelling of a nine-story building, six people died and five more were injured, including one child. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), according to UNN.

Search and rescue operations have been completed in the Desnianskyi district. As a result of the Russian attack on a 9-story building, 6 people died. 5 people were injured, including 1 child.

- the post says.

SES units rescued 17 people, including 1 child. Psychological assistance was provided to 252 people.

Rescuers reported that 262 tons of building structures and wood were dismantled and removed.

Recall

On the night of November 14, Russia attacked Ukraine with 19 missiles and 430 drones of various types; air defense managed to neutralize 419 aerial targets. Despite significant successes of air defense, the attack caused destruction at 44 locations and led to the death and injury of civilians.

Former Chornobyl NPP employees and their families lived in the house in Troieshchyna, which was hit by a "Shahed" on November 14.15.11.25, 01:25 • 10594 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv