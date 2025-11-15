$42.060.03
November 14, 06:09 PM
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Former Chornobyl NPP employees and their families lived in the house in Troieshchyna, which was hit by a "Shahed" on November 14.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14, a house in Troieshchyna, where former Chornobyl NPP employees lived, was destroyed by a "Shahed." Among the victims were the wife of Valeriy Khodemchuk, who died at Chornobyl NPP, and Hero of Ukraine Oleksiy Ananenko.

Former Chornobyl NPP employees and their families lived in the house in Troieshchyna, which was hit by a "Shahed" on November 14.

On the night of November 14, during a massive missile and drone attack by Russia on Kyiv, a house in Troieshchyna, where former Chornobyl NPP employees and their families lived, was destroyed by a "Shahed" drone. This was reported on Facebook by journalist and member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine Tamara Khrushch, according to UNN.

The house, destroyed by a Shahed drone on that terrible night in Troieshchyna, was home to former Chornobyl NPP employees and their families. Back in 1986, in the first days of the accident, they were forced to leave their hometown of Pripyat, their apartments, and all their belongings. They left with only small bags for three days. But it turned out to be forever. Today, they are again left without housing, without property, and some without relatives.

- the post reads.

According to Khrushch, among the residents were also families of the first deceased station employees. Natalia Khodemchuk, the wife of Valeriy Khodemchuk, who died in the fourth power unit of the Chornobyl NPP, lived there.

Natalia Khodemchuk's apartment was burned to the ground, and Natalia, with severe burns and numerous chronic diseases acquired as a result of the Chornobyl accident, was taken to a specialized burn hospital.

- the journalist wrote.

In addition, the house was home to Hero of Ukraine Oleksiy Ananenko, a mechanical engineer at the Chornobyl NPP. He was one of three volunteers who, risking their lives, prevented a second possible explosion at the Chornobyl NPP.

The journalist added that other names of victims and deceased persons are not being reported.

Recall

On the night of November 14, Russia attacked Ukraine with 19 missiles and 430 drones of various types; air defense managed to neutralize 419 aerial targets. Despite significant successes of air defense, the attack caused destruction at 44 locations and resulted in deaths and injuries to civilians.

Rescuer Serhiy Vlasenko lost his home during the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv on November 14; his apartment burned down due to a drone hit. He extinguished the flames in his own home, where his mother, wife with a 5-year-old son, and 8-month-old daughter were, who managed to react to the alarm.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to 36, six hospitalized14.11.25, 18:52 • 2512 views

Vita Zelenetska

