"Destroyed tea, furniture and medicines": Filatov emotionally reacted to the shelling of Dnipro by Russians on November 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1200 views

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov sharply reacted to the Russian shelling of the city on November 18, calling the occupiers "degenerates" and "scum." He stated that the Russians are bombing civilian targets to deprive people of work and destroy the Ukrainian economy.

"Destroyed tea, furniture and medicines": Filatov emotionally reacted to the shelling of Dnipro by Russians on November 18

The mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, reacted sharply and emotionally to the Russian shelling of the city on the night of November 18. This was reported by UNN with reference to the mayor's post on Facebook.

Details

Filatov wrote his post in Russian and addressed the population of the aggressor country. He called the occupiers "degenerates and scum who destroy all living things they can reach."

In recent times alone, you have destroyed in Dnipro with drones and missiles: a warehouse of women's pads, a tea packaging production facility, a medicine warehouse, a furniture factory, and a bunch of other civilian businesses where there was no military presence. You, cursed locusts, are simply bombing civilian targets to deprive people of work, bankrupt entrepreneurs, and destroy our economy.

– Filatov stated.

He added that anonymous messages, such as "industrial facility damaged," only add ambiguity to the Russian cannibals who mock Ukraine.

Filatov also mentioned that during a recent attack, the Russians hit a TV tower and a former Soviet TV center, where the editorial office of "UA Suspilne: Dnipro" is located.

Do you, scoundrels, really think that we still watch analog television, like in the USSR? Do we enjoy UT-1 and UT-2? Or do you think that if you deprive us of a TV, we will finally break? I'll tell you a secret, we will even say "thank you" to whoever frees us from the torture of the "Telemarathon"

- Filatov summarized.

Recall

On the evening of November 17, Russians launched a massive attack on Dnipro using UAVs. As a result of the shelling, fires broke out.

Yevhen Ustimenko

