Scholz: Ukrainians with residence permits will be able to stay in Germany

In Germany, Ukrainians with residence and work permits will be able to stay in the country, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said . This was reported by DW with reference to Reuters, UNN reported.

"The legal situation is such that residence here is not questioned. Employment also leads to security of tenure," Scholz said.

According to the dpa news agency, the chancellor also called on Ukrainians in Germany to find employment.

"We hope that those who came from Ukraine will work as soon as they are able to work. It is worth saying that many are already doing so, but there are still several hundred thousand who are urgently needed in the labor market," he said.

Hungary says it will not return Ukrainian men

Context

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh statedthat his country is ready to help Ukraine in the issue of returning citizens of military age to participate in the war against Russia.

Lithuania is considering restricting social services, work permits, and documents for Ukrainian men of military age in the country to facilitate their return to Ukraine.