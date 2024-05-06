Hungary says it will not return Ukrainian men

Hungary will not hand over Ukrainian male refugees of military age to Kyiv, said Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Szemien. He said that no one whose life would be in danger should be handed over. This was reported by UNN with reference to Magyar Nemzet.

Details

Hungary will not extradite refugees to Ukraine. We will not find out whether Ukrainians consider them conscripts or not. Based on basic humanity, we will not allow them to be sent to their deaths - said the country's deputy prime minister.

Szemien said that all refugees from Ukraine are safe in Hungary and receive the necessary assistance. According to him, all Ukrainian citizens are welcome in Hungary.

According to him, in the case of Hungarians in Transcarpathia, it is Budapest's national duty, and in the case of Ukrainians, it is "a humanitarian and legal gesture, since no one whose life is at risk is subject to extradition.

"And Ukrainians want to release them to send them to the war, to the frontline, where people are dying. So all those who have fled to us from Ukraine are safe, and they will not be extradited," the Deputy Prime Minister confirmed.

Context

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh saidthat his country is ready to help Ukraine in the issue of returning citizens of military age to participate in the war against Russia.

Lithuania is considering restricting social services, work permits, and documents for Ukrainian men of military age in the country to facilitate their return to Ukraine.