Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

In Ukraine, on Friday, May 9, cloudy weather with clearings is expected, with rain in some places. The air temperature during the day will be +13...+18 °С. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, tomorrow a cyclone will move from the territory of Romania to the southeast of Ukraine, which will cause rain. Due to the clearing in the cold air, frost will appear on the ground before sunrise.

In most central and southern regions, significant rains will occur in places, in the southeast of the country, sometimes with thunderstorms.

Wind is mainly northerly, 5-10 m/s.

The air temperature during the day will be +8...+13 °С, in the east and southeast +13...+18 °С. No precipitation is expected in the highlands of the Carpathians during the day. The air temperature during the day will fluctuate between +1...+6 °С.

The situation with precipitation in Kyiv remains unpredictable for now, but it is worth preparing for cool and humid weather - the thermometers are unlikely to rise above +10…+11 degrees during the day.

