Scholz confirms he is ready to talk to Putin about peace in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was ready to talk to Putin about peace in Ukraine. He emphasized that he would not make decisions without taking into account Ukraine's position and consulting with partners.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured that he is ready to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin about peace in Ukraine. Scholz said this during a speech in the Bundestag, writes Rheinische Post, reports UNN.
Speaking on the eve of the upcoming EU leaders' summit, Scholz mentioned the Russian-Ukrainian war. In particular, he pointed to Ukraine's consent to Russia's participation in the next Peace Summit.
Therefore, it is also right that when we are asked whether we will also talk to the Russian president, we answer - yes, we will
At the same time, he emphasized that adheres to clear principles - never to make decisions without taking into account Ukraine's position and without consulting with its closest partners.
Earlier, UNN wrote that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was considering the possibility of a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin on the eve of the G20 meeting in Brazil in November.