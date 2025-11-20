Schedules are not working: Ukrenergo announced emergency power outages in most regions due to the consequences of Russian attacks

Emergency power outages have been introduced in most regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of previous massive Russian attacks on the energy sector and the difficult situation in the energy system, reported NEC "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency power outages have been applied in most regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of previous missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. - emphasized Ukrenergo.

The company noted that "previously published blackout schedules are currently not in effect."

Energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible. Emergency outages will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes. - indicated Ukrenergo.

You can view the power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine on the UNN website.

"If you currently have electricity, please use it sparingly!" - emphasized Ukrenergo.

