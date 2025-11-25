Schedules are not working: Kyiv switched to emergency power outages

Kyiv has been switched to emergency power outages, DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

By order of NPC Ukrenergo, emergency power outages have been introduced. Power outage schedules are not in effect in this case - reported the energy company.

Kyiv residents were urged to "rationally consume electricity, if you currently have it, to help stabilize the system."

Addition

According to the Ministry of Energy, a "massive combined enemy attack on energy infrastructure facilities" occurred overnight. Energy workers were to begin assessing the consequences and restoration work as soon as the security situation allowed.