Scheduled Trade: Indian PM Modi's Aides to Visit Russia for Consultations - Bloomberg

The visits of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar are part of regular annual consultations. However, the arrival in Russia of officials representing the Indian government will take place against the backdrop of growing tensions in relations with the United States.

Trade wars, tariff threats, and logistical shocks - be that as it may, but assistants to the head of the Indian government, Narendra Modi, gathered to visit Russia.

According to officials familiar with the matter, key aides to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia for scheduled visits in the coming days. These are annual consultations, but they are taking place against the backdrop of growing tensions in relations between India and the United States, and against the backdrop of Russia's continued aggressive war against Ukraine.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will visit Russia this week, and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar will join him later this month. - writes Bloomberg.

Indian officials, who asked not to be named because the talks are still private, told the publication this information.

Amid growing tensions with Trump, India last week reaffirmed its "stable and time-tested partnership" with Moscow.

It should be noted that Modi has maintained close ties with Putin for many years. The head of the Indian government visited Russia in October.

The Russian president will visit India later this year - writes Bloomberg.

New Delhi recently defended its position, calling criticism from the US and the European Union regarding the Asian country's trade with Russia "unjustified and unfounded."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India stated that the country has been criticized by the US and the EU for importing Russian oil.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a defiant stance in response to US President Donald Trump's threats to impose tariffs, urging the country to buy local goods.