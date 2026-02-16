$43.100.11
11:42 AM
SBU warns of increased recruitment of Ukrainians by Russian special services "under a false flag"

Kyiv • UNN

The SBU reports an increase in the recruitment of Ukrainians by Russian special services posing as Ukrainian law enforcement officers. They use fake summonses and online dating to blackmail and coerce individuals into subversive activities.

SBU warns of increased recruitment of Ukrainians by Russian special services "under a false flag"

The Security Service of Ukraine reports an increase in the activity of Russian special services aimed at recruiting Ukrainian citizens. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

According to the SBU, the enemy is massively using so-called "false flag" operations, where Russian representatives pose as Ukrainian law enforcement officers and try to involve people in subversive activities.

Russian special services call or write to Ukrainians, introducing themselves as employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate, NABU, the National Police, and other bodies. Simultaneously, social networks and online dating services are used to collect personal data.

According to the agency, one of the common schemes is sending fake "subpoenas" or messages about allegedly opened criminal proceedings. After that, citizens are contacted by phone and offered "help" in closing fictitious cases. In exchange, people are demanded to perform assigned tasks.

A separate area of recruitment is carried out through online dating. Representatives of enemy special services create fake accounts, most often on behalf of women, establish contact with Ukrainian men, and obtain their personal data. Subsequently, a curator contacts the person, posing as an SBU employee and accusing them of cooperating with Russia, using the very fact of communication with a fake account as a pretext for blackmail.

- the message says.

Recruited citizens are forced into illegal actions, including surveillance of people or transport, carrying packages, purchasing chemicals, manufacturing improvised explosive devices, setting fire to Defense Forces vehicles or administrative buildings, as well as preparing sabotage and terrorist attacks.

The Security Service emphasizes that the SBU acts exclusively within the current legislation and never sets dubious or illegal tasks for citizens. Ukrainians are urged to observe information hygiene and to be cautious about any contacts with unknown persons.

In case of receiving suspicious offers regarding arson, carrying unknown objects, or surveillance of people or transport, citizens are asked to immediately report to the SBU via the chatbot "Burn the FSB agent", by phone 0 800 501 482, or by email [email protected].

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
