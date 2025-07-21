The SBU confirmed the inspection at the SAP regarding compliance with state secrecy legislation

The Security Service of Ukraine has launched a comprehensive inspection at the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office regarding compliance with state secrecy legislation. This was reported by the SBU press center, according to UNN.

The inspection is carried out within the framework and manner provided by law, in particular, Article 37 of the Law "On State Secrets."

At the same time, the SBU stated that they did not gain access to information about all covert and operational measures, as well as special operations conducted by NABU and SAP. The inspection does not involve familiarization with the content of such documents in general, the Security Service of Ukraine stated.

Statements about the possible disclosure by SBU representatives of information regarding covert investigative actions conducted by NABU and SAP are groundless and manipulative - noted the SBU.

They also clarified that conducting urgent investigative actions without a court order "is not a violation of the Law – in cases where obtaining such orders may lead to information leakage and, in particular, harm the conduct of special operations within the framework of investigations regarding cooperation with the aggressor country."

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced on the morning of July 21 that the SBU had come to them with an inspection of compliance with state secrecy legislation.

Earlier, UNN, citing its sources, reported that the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General are conducting a special operation to neutralize Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. Detectives are accused of treason, illegal trade with the Russian Federation, corrupt actions in the interests of oligarchs, etc. In particular, it is already known that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of one of the territorial departments of NABU detectives, was detained. He is suspected of aiding the Russian Federation.

Also, three NABU employees were notified of suspicion for violating traffic rules, which led to injuries to people.

NABU, in turn, reported at least 70 searches conducted by the SBU, SBI, and OGP concerning NABU employees.

