Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau is the pre-trial investigation body that most often allows information leaks. Therefore, conducting investigative actions with its employees without a court order is fully justified. This opinion was expressed in a comment to UNN by former Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Baganets, commenting on the investigative actions conducted by the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General within the framework of the investigation of criminal proceedings on suspicion of treason.

The lawyer reminded that the law allows investigative actions without court orders if, for example, there are grounds to believe that evidence may be destroyed.

As for the fact that as a result of the search, there may be an information leak, yes, of course. So they did the right thing here. And, by the way, excuse me, our NABU, perhaps, of all pre-trial investigation bodies, allows the most information leaks (we remind you that last year a scandal erupted due to the appearance of information about the leak of pre-trial investigation data related to the "Great Construction" from the Bureau, which was facilitated by NABU employees themselves - ed.). It is not inherent in them to actually ensure the observance of the secrecy of the pre-trial investigation. Their argument is very weak that they have the right to appeal these actions of the SBU investigators, agreed by the prosecutor - Baganets believes.

The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU detained Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the territorial department of NABU detectives, on suspicion of aiding the Russian Federation. He is accused of mediating the sale of technical hemp grown by his father to Dagestan.

Also, during the investigation, law enforcement officers established that the high-ranking official of the Bureau had close contact with People's Deputy Fedir Khrystenko from the banned OPZZh party, who fled the country and cooperates with the Russian special services and influences the activities of NABU.

Information regarding Ruslan Magamedrasulov's contacts with Russian special services and the transfer of secret information to them, including regarding the investigation of cases, is currently being checked.

A high-ranking NABU official is being prepared for a notice of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state under Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Comprehensive measures are being taken to clarify all circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.