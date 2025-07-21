One of the NABU detective chiefs detained for aiding Russia - prosecutor's office

The Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the SBU, detained Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of one of the territorial departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He is suspected of aiding the Russian Federation, UNN reports with reference to the OPG.

Details

The high-ranking NABU official is being prepared for a notice of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state under Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The said head of the NABU unit, stationed in Dnipro, coordinates the Bureau's activities in the frontline regions of Ukraine. At the same time, he maintains contacts with the aggressor country and negotiated with representatives of the Russian Federation's economic sector regarding the sale of technical hemp - the OPG statement says.

According to the investigation, in particular, Ruslan Magamedrasulov acted as an intermediary in the sale of technical hemp to the Republic of Dagestan (RF), the illegal cultivation of which was organized by his father-entrepreneur - Sentyabr Magamedrasulov. "Thus, he helps his father conduct illegal trade with the Russian Federation and harm Ukraine," the prosecutor's office noted.

Also, during the investigation, law enforcement officers established that the high-ranking Bureau official had close contact with People's Deputy Fedor Khrystenko from the banned OPZZh party, who fled the country and cooperates with Russian special services and influences NABU's activities.

Information is currently being checked regarding Ruslan Magamedrasulov's contacts with Russian special services and the transfer of secret information to them, including regarding the investigation of cases - the OPG statement says.

Law enforcement officers also found out that Ruslan Magamedrasulov was supposed to be stationed in Dnipro and be responsible for work in the frontline regions. Instead, he spent almost all his time in Kyiv and recently spent several weeks on vacation in the Canary Islands (Tenerife).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Comprehensive measures are being taken to clarify all circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Addition

Earlier, UNN, citing its sources, reported that the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General are conducting a special operation to neutralize Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. Detectives are accused of treason, illegal trade with the Russian Federation, corrupt actions in the interests of oligarchs, etc.

