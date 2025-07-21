One of the NABU detective chiefs detained for aiding Russia - prosecutor's office

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
05:40 AM • 15624 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
03:31 AM • 62420 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 66935 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 144469 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 143487 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:24 PM • 99487 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 63888 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 159305 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 302987 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 113813 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
87%
743mm
Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air Defense System Was Active in the CapitalJuly 20, 10:09 PM • 37332 views
In Kharkiv region, a man broke into a TCC and beat a police officerJuly 20, 11:29 PM • 25999 views
Attack on Kharkiv: 11 hits, residential complex and infrastructure damaged, fires broke outJuly 20, 11:44 PM • 24905 views
Kyiv under massive attack: 50 enemy UAVs trying to surround the capital, explosions heardJuly 21, 12:30 AM • 33824 views
Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualtiesJuly 21, 01:18 AM • 36773 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 303006 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 223700 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 288726 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 305972 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 483213 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 62763 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 159311 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 180370 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 180564 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 183300 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MiG-31
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Tu-95
Unmanned aerial vehicle

One of the NABU detective chiefs detained for aiding Russia - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2236 views

The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU detained Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU territorial department of detectives, on suspicion of aiding Russia. He is accused of mediating the sale of technical hemp grown by his father to Dagestan.

One of the NABU detective chiefs detained for aiding Russia - prosecutor's office

The Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the SBU, detained Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of one of the territorial departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He is suspected of aiding the Russian Federation, UNN reports with reference to the OPG.

Details

The high-ranking NABU official is being prepared for a notice of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state under Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The said head of the NABU unit, stationed in Dnipro, coordinates the Bureau's activities in the frontline regions of Ukraine. At the same time, he maintains contacts with the aggressor country and negotiated with representatives of the Russian Federation's economic sector regarding the sale of technical hemp

- the OPG statement says.

According to the investigation, in particular, Ruslan Magamedrasulov acted as an intermediary in the sale of technical hemp to the Republic of Dagestan (RF), the illegal cultivation of which was organized by his father-entrepreneur - Sentyabr Magamedrasulov. "Thus, he helps his father conduct illegal trade with the Russian Federation and harm Ukraine," the prosecutor's office noted.

Also, during the investigation, law enforcement officers established that the high-ranking Bureau official had close contact with People's Deputy Fedor Khrystenko from the banned OPZZh party, who fled the country and cooperates with Russian special services and influences NABU's activities.

Information is currently being checked regarding Ruslan Magamedrasulov's contacts with Russian special services and the transfer of secret information to them, including regarding the investigation of cases

- the OPG statement says.

Law enforcement officers also found out that Ruslan Magamedrasulov was supposed to be stationed in Dnipro and be responsible for work in the frontline regions. Instead, he spent almost all his time in Kyiv and recently spent several weeks on vacation in the Canary Islands (Tenerife).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Comprehensive measures are being taken to clarify all circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Addition

Earlier, UNN, citing its sources, reported that the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General are conducting a special operation to neutralize Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. Detectives are accused of treason, illegal trade with the Russian Federation, corrupt actions in the interests of oligarchs, etc.

News is being updated

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine
Canary Islands
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9