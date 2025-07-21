$41.750.12
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15364 views

The SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office conducted investigative actions in a treason case involving NABU employees. MP Serhiy Vlasenko explained that such actions without court orders are justified, especially in cases related to treason.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General today conducted a series of investigative actions within the framework of a criminal proceeding on high treason, in which, among others, employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau are involved. NABU stated that the investigative actions took place without court orders. In a comment to UNN, People's Deputy, head of the VR Committee on State Building, lawyer Serhiy Vlasenko explained that conducting investigative actions without court orders does not contradict the law, and when it comes to investigating high treason, it is justified.

We have also recently witnessed several criminal proceedings where there were leaks from the judicial system about certain investigative actions being carried out with the defendants, of course. Therefore, this can be a justification, especially when it comes to connections with the Russian Federation, connections with Yanukovych, and so on, and so forth. Of course, this is a justified story.

- Vlasenko believes.

The People's Deputy reminded that Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine provides for the possibility of detaining a suspect and conducting investigative actions without court orders that grant permission for this.

He reminded that NABU and SAP themselves quite often resort to applying this norm. At the same time, he expressed hope that law enforcement officers would provide more information regarding the circumstances of this case.

The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU detained Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the territorial department of NABU detectives, on suspicion of aiding the Russian Federation. He is accused of mediating the sale of technical hemp grown by his father to Dagestan.

Also, during the investigation, law enforcement officers established that a high-ranking official of the Bureau had close contact with People's Deputy Fedor Khrystenko from the banned OPZZh party, who fled the country and cooperates with the Russian special services and influences NABU's activities.

Information is currently being checked regarding Ruslan Magamedrasulov's contacts with Russian special services and the transfer of secret information to them, including regarding the investigation of cases.

A high-ranking NABU official is being prepared for a notice of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state under Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Comprehensive measures are being taken to clarify all circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

