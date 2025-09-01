SBU exposed Russian agents preparing missile strikes on Kyiv and Odesa

The Security Service of Ukraine detained two Russian intelligence agents who were adjusting enemy air attacks on Ukraine and preparing a new series of missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and Odesa. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU press center.

As the investigation established, the agents acted separately, but had a common handler – his identity was revealed by SBU cyber specialists. In Kyiv, a 31-year-old resident of occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, was detained, and in Odesa, a former military woman was exposed who, after being discharged from service, began cooperating with Russian special services.

The first detainee was supposed to transfer to the occupiers the locations of repair bases for military equipment of the Defense Forces and tracked the time intervals of the largest concentration of people near recruitment centers in the Kyiv region, which the enemy planned to strike from the air.

The second detainee transferred to the Russians, in exchange for money, the coordinates of the basing of naval guard units, border guards, and the National Guard in Odesa. However, she never received the promised reward.

Both suspects were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (State treason committed under martial law).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for fifteen years or life imprisonment, with confiscation of property. Currently, the perpetrators are in custody without the right to bail.

