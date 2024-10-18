SBU detains GRU agent who was spying on Kupyansk defenders on a bicycle
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv region, the SBU detained a 23-year-old russian military intelligence agent who was collecting intelligence on Ukrainian troops. The man faces life in prison for high treason and actions against the constitutional order.
In the Kharkiv region, the SBU detained a russian agent who was spying on the defenders of Kupyansk. UNN reports with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.
Details
The detained agent of the russian military intelligence (better known as Gru) was spying on the locations of Ukrainian troops holding the line in the Kupyansk direction, which is now being actively attacked by the rashists.
A 23-year-old unemployed resident of Chuhuiv district came to the attention of the russian game because of his pro-russian comments on Telegram channels.
After remote recruitment, the agent began to travel around the area near the front line on a bicycle. He covertly took photos and videos of the location and redeployment of the Defense Forces
He also reconnoitered the directions of movement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces railroad trains that transported personnel, weapons and ammunition to the front. The russian federation needed this information to prepare military operations and shelling of Kharkiv region.
SBU CI detained the man at his place of residence. A cell phone with evidence of subversive activities in favor of russia was seized from him.
SBU investigators served the agent a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
- ч. 2 of Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);
- ч. 3, Art. 109 (actions aimed at violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order).
The offender is currently in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
Recall
Yesterday, the SBU reported on the detention of three russian agents who were collecting intelligence on the locations of the Defense Forces and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. Three russian agents were detained in Donetsk and Odesa regions. They were a resident of Kramatorsk and two Odesa residents who supported racism.
Trying to escape from Ukraine: FSB agent who helped the enemy to attack Pokrovsk detained16.10.24, 10:52 • 14750 views