Sanctions pressure on Russia and support for Ukraine on its path to the EU and NATO: statement by the foreign ministers of the Lublin Triangle

A joint statement by the foreign ministers of the Lublin Triangle, which includes Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania, calls for sanctions pressure on Russia, an immediate ceasefire by the Russian Federation, and support for Kyiv on its path to EU accession and NATO membership. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

On July 16, 2025, the foreign ministers of the Lublin Triangle member states – Ukraine, the Republic of Lithuania, and the Republic of Poland – met in Lublin to mark the 5th anniversary of the Lublin Triangle format and discuss future cooperation.

The heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine unanimously:

· emphasized the significant role of comprehensive cooperation within the Lublin Triangle for ensuring regional security;

· reaffirmed the importance of continued trilateral cooperation in the military and defense spheres, exemplified by the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade (LITPOLUKRBRIG), which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year;

· reaffirmed our commitment to further implement the Security Cooperation Agreement between Ukraine and the Republic of Poland, signed on July 8, 2024, in Warsaw, and the Security Cooperation Agreement between Ukraine and the Republic of Lithuania, signed on June 27, 2024, in Brussels;

· supported the need for further action to counter hybrid threats, especially regarding cybersecurity, including in the Euro-Atlantic format; energy security and Russia's use of energy as a tool of geopolitical pressure and blackmail; addressing the problem of Russia's shadow fleet;

· emphasized the importance of coordination within other regional formats and international organizations in efforts to increase resilience;

· emphasized the importance of cooperation in combating FIMI, disinformation, and historical revisionism; identifying those responsible for harmful influence on the information environment in our countries; further coordination within like-minded partners in this direction within relevant formats and international organizations;

· reaffirmed our commitment to continued political and diplomatic cooperation aimed at restoring comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine, an integral part of which is the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, extending to its territorial waters, including through participation in international forums;

· strongly urged Russia to agree to a full and immediate ceasefire and demonstrate a genuine willingness to participate in a constructive peace process leading to an end to Russia's illegal, brutal, and unprovoked war of aggression, taking into account that Ukraine has demonstrated its readiness to begin such negotiations. In this regard, the need to increase pressure on Russia through the immediate imposition of tough sanctions and the strengthening of Ukraine's negotiating positions through adequate military assistance and joint efforts to ensure reliable long-term security guarantees was emphasized;

· condemned the systemic war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other violations of international humanitarian law and human rights committed by Russian troops in Ukraine for over 10 years, including, among others, deliberate, indiscriminate attacks on civilians, as well as on civilian energy and nuclear infrastructure and cultural heritage sites, violations of the Geneva Conventions in the context of the treatment of prisoners, the use of torture against them, and extrajudicial executions;

· condemned Russia's illegal deportation and forced displacement of thousands of Ukrainians, including children, from and within the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as Russia's continuous violation of the human rights of Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine;

· emphasized the need for Russia to release all detained Ukrainian citizens: prisoners of war, internees, civilians, forcibly displaced and deported persons, including children;

· reaffirmed unwavering support for Ukraine on its path to accession to the European Union and recognized the reforms undertaken in this direction, viewing merit-based enlargement as a geostrategic investment in peace, security, stability, and prosperity in Europe, as well as continued support for Ukraine on its path to NATO membership, which is important for the security architecture of our continent;

· emphasized the importance of maintaining political, military, financial, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine;

· reaffirmed readiness to participate in the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, including through joint initiatives within the EU's "Ukraine Plan," G7+, and the UN, in response to Russia's war of aggression;

· strongly urged for further strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia and Belarus, as well as on other international actors directly or indirectly involved in facilitating and supporting Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, in particular, by further targeting the Russian energy and financial sectors, including Russia's "shadow fleet," and strengthening until a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace is achieved, based on full adherence to the principles of international law, including the UN Charter, and until Ukraine's territorial integrity is fully restored;

· called for the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's reconstruction and compensate for the enormous damage caused to the Ukrainian people;

· emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation in the areas of common historical heritage and historical memory;

· expressed readiness to encourage the presidents of Ukraine, the Republic of Lithuania, and the Republic of Poland to hold the future presidential meeting of the Lublin Triangle in Kyiv;

· agreed to meet at the level of foreign ministers by the end of 2025 in Lithuania;

· recognized the effectiveness of multi-level cooperation within the Lublin Triangle and reaffirmed readiness to further deepen it in all aspects that are jointly relevant for Ukraine, the Republic of Lithuania, and the Republic of Poland.

