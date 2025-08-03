Sanctions applied against captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a package of sanctions has been applied against the captains of Russia's shadow fleet.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's address.

Three sanction packages have been prepared. The first package has already been applied – sanctions against the captains of Russia's shadow fleet. We will synchronize all these packages with our partners so that the pressure works in most jurisdictions

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, commented:

The "Shadow Fleet Captains" package provides for sanctions against 94 captains who transported Russian oil bypassing the price cap, and five companies — operators of this fleet. For example, Myanmar citizen Soe Hlaing Win — captain of the tanker JUN MA (under sanctions from the EU, Switzerland, Great Britain, Canada, and Australia), which made over 40 voyages from Russian ports to China, India, and Turkey. Personal restrictions against such captains will make participation in sanction schemes toxic and close their access to the civilized world.