Sanctions applied against captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the application of sanctions against 94 captains and five companies of Russia's "shadow fleet." These individuals and organizations transported Russian oil circumventing the price cap.

Sanctions applied against captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a package of sanctions has been applied against the captains of Russia's shadow fleet.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's address.  

Details

Three sanction packages have been prepared. The first package has already been applied – sanctions against the captains of Russia's shadow fleet. We will synchronize all these packages with our partners so that the pressure works in most jurisdictions

- noted the President.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, commented:

The "Shadow Fleet Captains" package provides for sanctions against 94 captains who transported Russian oil bypassing the price cap, and five companies — operators of this fleet. For example, Myanmar citizen Soe Hlaing Win — captain of the tanker JUN MA (under sanctions from the EU, Switzerland, Great Britain, Canada, and Australia), which made over 40 voyages from Russian ports to China, India, and Turkey. Personal restrictions against such captains will make participation in sanction schemes toxic and close their access to the civilized world. 

Addition

The US imposed sanctions against over 50 individuals and vessels associated with Iran's shipping network. The network transports oil from Iran and Russia, generating billions of dollars in profit.

 The President of Ukraine signed a law on sanctions against Russian maritime and air vessels that transport oil, weapons, and military personnel. This step is aimed at combating Russia's "shadow fleet," which uses old uninsured vessels. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
