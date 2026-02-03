NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte named "three levels" of security guarantees for Ukraine after the war, noting that it is necessary to ensure that security guarantees are so strong that a new attack would be a very bad decision for Russia. Rutte said this during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

As Rutte stated, he saw a Financial Times article that Ukraine had agreed on a multi-level plan to ensure any ceasefire with Russia, but refused to comment, noting that the agreements now concern security guarantees that have three levels.

I will not comment on everything that is written in the newspapers, but I participated in the relevant meetings. When it comes to security, there are three levels. The first is strengthening the Ukrainian army. We all feel an obligation to ensure that the Ukrainian army is ready for self-defense. The second is a coalition of the willing who work together to ensure that the Ukrainian army has everything it needs. - Rutte said.

The third level, according to him, is the United States, which said in the summer that it wanted to join the security guarantees.

It is difficult for me to talk about any information in the newspapers, but I know that our intention is to make the security guarantees so strong that a new attack would be a very bad decision for Russia. - Rutte added.

Recall

Ukraine agreed on a multi-level plan to ensure a ceasefire with Russia, which provides for a response within 24 hours to violations. In the event of continued hostilities, a coalition of the willing will be involved, and in the event of a large-scale attack, a coordinated military response with US support.