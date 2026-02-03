Rutte named "three levels" of security guarantees for Ukraine

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
11:49 AM • 9776 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 14559 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
11:19 AM • 10958 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
09:22 AM • 19304 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 30598 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM • 30007 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 27747 views
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 29028 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 34253 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 43724 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
0.6m/s
71%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Zaporizhzhia region, occupiers conducted mass inspections and interrogations of their own employees due to data leaksFebruary 3, 05:15 AM • 12047 views
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurredFebruary 3, 06:15 AM • 17029 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 51672 views
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy09:06 AM • 25540 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhoto11:58 AM • 6776 views
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"02:37 PM • 2098 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group02:17 PM • 3994 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 51966 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 63175 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 48091 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Oleh Syniehubov
Fedir Venislavskyi
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Dnipro
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhoto02:20 PM • 2298 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhoto11:58 AM • 7050 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 27930 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 28582 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 27839 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
Shahed-136

Rutte named "three levels" of security guarantees for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced three levels of security guarantees for Ukraine after the war, so that a new Russian attack would be a "very bad decision." This includes strengthening the Ukrainian army, a coalition of the willing, and US involvement.

Rutte named "three levels" of security guarantees for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte named "three levels" of security guarantees for Ukraine after the war, noting that it is necessary to ensure that security guarantees are so strong that a new attack would be a very bad decision for Russia. Rutte said this during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

As Rutte stated, he saw a Financial Times article that Ukraine had agreed on a multi-level plan to ensure any ceasefire with Russia, but refused to comment, noting that the agreements now concern security guarantees that have three levels.

I will not comment on everything that is written in the newspapers, but I participated in the relevant meetings. When it comes to security, there are three levels. The first is strengthening the Ukrainian army. We all feel an obligation to ensure that the Ukrainian army is ready for self-defense. The second is a coalition of the willing who work together to ensure that the Ukrainian army has everything it needs.

- Rutte said.

The third level, according to him, is the United States, which said in the summer that it wanted to join the security guarantees.

It is difficult for me to talk about any information in the newspapers, but I know that our intention is to make the security guarantees so strong that a new attack would be a very bad decision for Russia.

- Rutte added.

Recall

Ukraine agreed on a multi-level plan to ensure a ceasefire with Russia, which provides for a response within 24 hours to violations. In the event of continued hostilities, a coalition of the willing will be involved, and in the event of a large-scale attack, a coordinated military response with US support.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Mark Rutte
Financial Times
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine