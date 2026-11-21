Russia’s Leningrad Region came under a massive drone attack on the morning of November 21. Local authorities reported dozens of downed drones, while Russian media calculated that their total number may have reached 93. BBC reports this, citing the region’s governor, Alexander Drozdenko, UNN writes.

Details

At around 7:00 a.m. local time, Drozdenko reported that 49 drones had been shot down. Before that, he published two more reports, which initially mentioned 6 drones and later 38.

Russian news agencies added up these figures and reported 93 downed UAVs.

At the same time, it is unclear from the governor’s statements whether these were new drones each time or whether he was updating the total number of downed targets.

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In the comments under the governor’s post, one local resident claimed that drones were attacking the port of Ust-Luga again.

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However, there is currently no independent confirmation of this information.

According to the BBC, reliable information about the specific targets of the attack and the possible consequences of the strikes is not yet available.

The Russian authorities also did not report the extent of possible damage to infrastructure in the region.

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