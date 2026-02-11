Russia's launched "Kinzhal" missiles did not reach their targets - details from the Air Force

The aeroballistic Kinzhal missiles launched by Russia against Ukraine today did not reach their targets thanks to a "set of countermeasures," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Today, around 2:40 PM, the enemy launched X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft that took off from the Savasleyka airfield in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region. A set of countermeasures was implemented, and the enemy missiles did not reach their targets. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Force also reminded people to follow safety rules and not ignore air raid alerts.

Recall

In Lviv, air defense was heard working today after a warning about "Kinzhal" missiles heading towards the city.

The enemy launched two "Kinzhal" missiles towards Lviv, and air defense forces neutralized them, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi later reported.