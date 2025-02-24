Russia's FSB eliminates Podsudevsky's collaborator in occupied Primorsk - SBU

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 13598 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 32792 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 67449 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 41070 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108858 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 94876 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111785 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116570 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148051 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115110 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 85104 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 39772 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104583 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 51732 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 30434 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 67449 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 108858 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148051 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139027 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171553 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 10491 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 30434 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132323 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134217 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162737 views
Russia's FSB eliminates Podsudevsky's collaborator in occupied Primorsk - SBU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45796 views

In the temporarily occupied Primorsk, an explosion occurred in the office of Roman Podsudevsky, head of the MFC. The Russian Federal Security Service organized the explosion because of an internal struggle for financial flows in the occupied territories.

Russian Federal Security Service officers in the temporarily occupied Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia region, at night staged an explosion in the office of the so-called head of the illegal occupation institution "MFC (multifunctional center) my documents" Roman Podsudevsky. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

On February 23, 2025, a powerful explosion occurred at night in the temporarily occupied Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia region - the detonation took place in the office of the so-called head of the illegal occupation institution "MFC (multifunctional center) my documents" Roman Podsudevsky,

- the GUR informs.

The GUR notes that Podsudevsky is a traitor to Ukraine, a collaborator, a former high-ranking official of the Border Guard Service of Ukraine who fled to the occupied Crimea in 2015.

There, he served for some time under Gauleiter Aksyonov, nicknamed "Goblin," and began working with the Chekists of the so-called "FSB Department for the Republic of Crimea,

- the statement said.

It is reported that there is an ongoing internal feud between this department of the enemy special service in the temporarily occupied Crimea and another clan of the Russian Federal Security Service  over cash flows in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region.

In fact, the explosion in Podsudievsky's office in occupied Primorsk was organized by FSB officers from Moscow, and it was another manifestation of the fight between the Chekists over carve-ups. In this way, the FSB officers from Lubyanka sent a signal to the collaborator Podsudievsky and his patrons about the need to cut back on their appetites and be more accommodating to their "big brother,

- GUR states.

It is noted that the top leaders of the FSB became aware of the explosion incident, and now the Chekists are conducting inspections within the special service.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that even obedient and diligent service to the occupation authorities does not guarantee protection from liquidation by greedy Muscovite corrupt officials,

- The intelligence emphasizes.

A collaborator who supplied the occupiers with building materials for defense structures is detained in Kyiv01.04.24, 16:55 • 26453 views

Addendum

In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region , a Ford Kuga exploded, which belonged to Yevhen Ananiev, one of the organizers of torture chambers on the territory of Berdiansk penal colony No. 77. He was liquidated.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

