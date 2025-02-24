Russian Federal Security Service officers in the temporarily occupied Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia region, at night staged an explosion in the office of the so-called head of the illegal occupation institution "MFC (multifunctional center) my documents" Roman Podsudevsky. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

On February 23, 2025, a powerful explosion occurred at night in the temporarily occupied Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia region - the detonation took place in the office of the so-called head of the illegal occupation institution "MFC (multifunctional center) my documents" Roman Podsudevsky, - the GUR informs.

The GUR notes that Podsudevsky is a traitor to Ukraine, a collaborator, a former high-ranking official of the Border Guard Service of Ukraine who fled to the occupied Crimea in 2015.

There, he served for some time under Gauleiter Aksyonov, nicknamed "Goblin," and began working with the Chekists of the so-called "FSB Department for the Republic of Crimea, - the statement said.

It is reported that there is an ongoing internal feud between this department of the enemy special service in the temporarily occupied Crimea and another clan of the Russian Federal Security Service over cash flows in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region.

In fact, the explosion in Podsudievsky's office in occupied Primorsk was organized by FSB officers from Moscow, and it was another manifestation of the fight between the Chekists over carve-ups. In this way, the FSB officers from Lubyanka sent a signal to the collaborator Podsudievsky and his patrons about the need to cut back on their appetites and be more accommodating to their "big brother, - GUR states.

It is noted that the top leaders of the FSB became aware of the explosion incident, and now the Chekists are conducting inspections within the special service.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that even obedient and diligent service to the occupation authorities does not guarantee protection from liquidation by greedy Muscovite corrupt officials, - The intelligence emphasizes.

Addendum

In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region , a Ford Kuga exploded, which belonged to Yevhen Ananiev, one of the organizers of torture chambers on the territory of Berdiansk penal colony No. 77. He was liquidated.