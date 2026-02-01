$42.850.00
Bild

Russia's energy revenues to shrink to 22% of budget by 2026 - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

By 2026, Russia's energy revenues are projected to account for only 22% of its budget. The German government points to Russia's increasing economic difficulties and the depletion of its reserve fund.

Russia's energy revenues to shrink to 22% of budget by 2026 - Bild

In 2026, Russian energy revenues are likely to account for only 22% of all budget revenues. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

Journalists refer to an analytical note prepared by the German government on the eve of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The document states that Russia's economic difficulties are becoming increasingly apparent.

It is also noted that negative trends in the Russian economy are intensifying, and the state is increasingly struggling to smooth them out. This is not a forecast of collapse, but the data show that the Russian authorities, by continuing the war, are putting the country's economy in a vulnerable position.

Oil exports, a key part of the Russian economy, have been most severely affected. Due to falling world prices and sanctions, energy revenues have sharply decreased and this year may amount to only about 22% of all revenues to the Russian budget, compared to the previous 40-50%.

At the same time, 40% of all Russian budget expenditures are directed to security and defense. At the same time, Russia is increasingly dependent on China, from which, according to Berlin's estimates, up to 87% of goods critical for the military industry come.

At the same time, Russia's reserve fund has shrunk to approximately 42 billion euros (almost half compared to the beginning of the war) and could be exhausted within a year.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin faces a "narrowing window" for a peace deal in Ukraine due to Russia's growing budget deficit.

Yevhen Ustimenko

