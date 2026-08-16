Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: one person killed, infrastructure damaged

As a result of a Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, one person was killed. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

One person was killed — the enemy struck Kryvyi Rih again. A fire broke out. Transport infrastructure was damaged - Hanzha reported.

Kryvyi Rih under attack by Shahed drones

We remind you

At night, the "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih" enterprise was subjected to a Russian missile attack. Two people were killed, 13 employees were injured, and production facilities were damaged.