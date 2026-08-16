Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: one person killed, infrastructure damaged
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, one person was killed and a fire broke out. The city's transport infrastructure was damaged.
As a result of a Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, one person was killed. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
One person was killed — the enemy struck Kryvyi Rih again. A fire broke out. Transport infrastructure was damaged
Kryvyi Rih under attack by Shahed drones16.08.26, 18:18 • 3680 views
We remind you
At night, the "ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih" enterprise was subjected to a Russian missile attack. Two people were killed, 13 employees were injured, and production facilities were damaged.