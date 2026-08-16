Kryvyi Rih under attack by Shahed drones

Enemy drones are attacking Kryvyi Rih; an emergency rescue operation has begun in the city. This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, according to UNN.

The city is under attack by Shahed drones again. We understand everything. We have begun an emergency rescue operation - Vilkul reported.

According to him, enemy UAVs are still in the air – take care of yourselves.

In the morning, the occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih with Shahed drones, two dead at an enterprise - Vilkul