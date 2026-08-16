Kryvyi Rih under attack by Shahed drones
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy drones are attacking Kryvyi Rih; the city is once again under attack by Shahed drones. An emergency rescue operation has begun, and there are still UAVs in the air.
Enemy drones are attacking Kryvyi Rih; an emergency rescue operation has begun in the city. This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, according to UNN.
The city is under attack by Shahed drones again. We understand everything. We have begun an emergency rescue operation
According to him, enemy UAVs are still in the air – take care of yourselves.
In the morning, the occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih with Shahed drones, two dead at an enterprise - Vilkul12.07.26, 08:14 • 4049 views