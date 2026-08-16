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Kryvyi Rih under attack by Shahed drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Enemy drones are attacking Kryvyi Rih; the city is once again under attack by Shahed drones. An emergency rescue operation has begun, and there are still UAVs in the air.

Kryvyi Rih under attack by Shahed drones

Enemy drones are attacking Kryvyi Rih; an emergency rescue operation has begun in the city.  This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, according to UNN.

The city is under attack by Shahed drones again. We understand everything. We have begun an emergency rescue operation 

- Vilkul reported.

According to him, enemy UAVs are still in the air – take care of yourselves.

In the morning, the occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih with Shahed drones, two dead at an enterprise - Vilkul12.07.26, 08:14 • 4049 views

Antonina Tumanova

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