Russians struck railway infrastructure in Donetsk region: trains delayed

On the morning of September 6, the enemy shelled railway infrastructure in Donetsk region. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the section before Sloviansk is de-energized, which will cause forced delays for both suburban and long-distance trains.

For the nearest routes in the Kramatorsk direction, it is possible to use reserve locomotives and buses on certain sections - the message says.

Currently, UZ is assessing the damage and recovery times.

"But traditionally, we guarantee that everyone will be transported," UZ promised.

Recall

Recently, due to Russian shelling and damage to railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad region, a number of trains were delayed.

Also, UNN reported that four railway workers were injured overnight in Kirovohrad region as a result of Russian shelling. Their condition is satisfactory, and they are in the hospital.

Infrastructure damaged in Kyiv region due to shelling: "Ukrzaliznytsia" warned of train delays