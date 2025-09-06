Russians struck railway infrastructure in Donetsk region: trains delayed

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
September 5, 04:47 PM • 13448 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 25778 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 30723 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 24917 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 36700 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 41585 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 36076 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 65911 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 46391 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 57839 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.2m/s
67%
755mm
Popular news
Hungary does not support Ukraine's accession to the EU - SzijjártóSeptember 5, 07:45 PM • 4338 views
Tretyakov Gallery caught fire in Moscow, 11 people evacuatedSeptember 5, 07:54 PM • 6432 views
The war in Ukraine will end, otherwise a terrible price will have to be paid - TrumpSeptember 5, 10:56 PM • 3094 views
Poland urges citizens to leave Belarus: the reason named12:26 AM • 4200 views
Mass arrests at Hyundai plant in USA: 475 people detainedVideo01:30 AM • 9018 views
Publications
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 30723 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 25016 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 48439 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 65911 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 47533 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Robert Fico
Aleksandar Vučić
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Slovakia
White House
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 34151 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 84330 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 33103 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 37709 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 38957 views
Actual
The Times
Financial Times
Fake news
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Russians struck railway infrastructure in Donetsk region: trains delayed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

On the morning of September 6, enemy shelling damaged railway infrastructure in Donetsk region. The section before Sloviansk is de-energized, causing train delays.

Russians struck railway infrastructure in Donetsk region: trains delayed

On the morning of September 6, the enemy shelled railway infrastructure in Donetsk region. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the section before Sloviansk is de-energized, which will cause forced delays for both suburban and long-distance trains.

For the nearest routes in the Kramatorsk direction, it is possible to use reserve locomotives and buses on certain sections

- the message says.

Currently, UZ is assessing the damage and recovery times.

"But traditionally, we guarantee that everyone will be transported," UZ promised.

Recall

Recently, due to Russian shelling and damage to railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad region, a number of trains were delayed.

Also, UNN reported that four railway workers were injured overnight in Kirovohrad region as a result of Russian shelling. Their condition is satisfactory, and they are in the hospital.

Infrastructure damaged in Kyiv region due to shelling: "Ukrzaliznytsia" warned of train delays30.08.25, 06:36 • 5518 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEvents
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
Kirovohrad Oblast
Ukrainian Railways