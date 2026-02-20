Russians in the occupied territories have deployed "temporary accommodation centers" for the forced deportation of Ukrainians to Russia - ISW

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 20359 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 39117 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 25482 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 41454 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 26829 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 38406 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 28364 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 26558 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 25903 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 19304 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
0.8m/s
79%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Man changed sex to female to avoid mobilization - court ordered TCC to remove him from military registrationFebruary 19, 08:57 PM • 24216 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 10712 views
Belarus did not receive visas to participate in Trump's Peace Council in WashingtonFebruary 19, 09:28 PM • 10832 views
Poland cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees: lawFebruary 19, 10:31 PM • 14019 views
Putin trapped: Russia's chances of victory in Ukraine are diminishing - The Economist12:15 AM • 13822 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 26623 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 41454 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 38406 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 37539 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 49329 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Jeffrey Epstein
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 10714 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 23991 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 28351 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 27836 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 35509 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Economist
Starlink

Russians in the occupied territories have deployed "temporary accommodation centers" for the forced deportation of Ukrainians to Russia - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Russia is likely using "temporary accommodation centers" to forcibly displace Ukrainians in the occupied territories or deport them to Russia. This is being done under the guise of "humanitarian evacuation."

Russians in the occupied territories have deployed "temporary accommodation centers" for the forced deportation of Ukrainians to Russia - ISW

Russia is likely using "temporary accommodation points" (TAPs) to facilitate the forced displacement of Ukrainians within Russian-occupied territories or their deportation to the Russian Federation under the guise of humanitarian evacuation. This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), informs UNN.

Details

Thus, the occupying "Zaporizhzhia regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia" reported that 160 residents of recently occupied settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions arrived at TAPs in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, the head of the occupying authorities of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevhen Balytskyi, reported that Russian volunteers and psychologists are working at the TAPs, and that specialists are on site to help with "document processing."

Russia used TAPs in the first year of the full-scale invasion to facilitate the deportation of Ukrainians to Russia. TAPs mostly functioned as "filtration points" where Russian authorities detained Ukrainian civilians, interrogated them about their loyalty, and often initiated the deportation process to Russia. Russian authorities usually brought civilians to TAPs during forced evacuations, which Russian media and officials portray as "humanitarian evacuations."

- the article says.

It is indicated that TAPs in the Zaporizhzhia region are likely replicating many of the forced evacuation and filtration processes, as in other TAPs at the beginning of the war.

"Balytskyi's reference to 'paperwork' suggests that Russian officials and volunteers in these TAPs may be forcibly issuing Russian passports to evacuated residents," ISW concludes.

Recall

Akhtem Chiygoz, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, said that in the occupied territory of Crimea, Russia is imposing its citizenship, depriving people of the opportunity to move, work, and receive medical care without Russian documents.

"Soft" passportization: Russia cancels fee for processing Russian documents in occupied Luhansk region05.08.25, 07:28 • 3918 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Institute for the Study of War
Ukraine