"Soft" passportization: Russia cancels fee for processing Russian documents in occupied Luhansk region

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
05:35 AM • 1540 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 53888 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 58905 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 92684 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 129031 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 79815 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 71917 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 73937 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 70217 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 63250 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.7m/s
73%
752mm
Popular news
Ukrainian Ambassador Condemns Polish MP's Statement Regarding the Slogan "Glory to Ukraine"VideoAugust 4, 07:52 PM • 12399 views
Trump voters support tough stance on Russia - pollAugust 4, 08:15 PM • 7432 views
Trump forces Russia to ceasefire talks - US Ambassador to NATOAugust 4, 10:29 PM • 5382 views
Gasoline prices in Russia break records: local media explained the reasonAugust 4, 11:26 PM • 10870 views
Russia's war against Ukraine has become Trump's war - CNN01:56 AM • 13151 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize05:35 AM • 1540 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 53888 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 92684 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 129031 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 249227 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Poland
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 24488 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 48039 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 42962 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 47978 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 351565 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
MIM-23 Hawk
Eurofighter Typhoon
9K720 Iskander
Diia (service)

"Soft" passportization: Russia cancels fee for processing Russian documents in occupied Luhansk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1202 views

Russia continues to issue passports in the occupied territories of Ukraine, using administrative leverage. In Luhansk region, the fee for a Russian passport has been canceled for stateless persons and orphans.

"Soft" passportization: Russia cancels fee for processing Russian documents in occupied Luhansk region

Russia continues to issue passports in occupied Ukraine, using administrative levers and coercive tools. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that recently the "Ministry of Internal Affairs" of the so-called "LPR" announced the abolition of the fee for processing a Russian passport in the amount of 4200 rubles for "certain groups" living in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. Thus, persons living in former USSR countries and who had Soviet citizenship, but are currently stateless persons, as they did not apply for Russian or Ukrainian citizenship after the collapse of the Soviet Union, can do so free of charge.

Children deprived of parental care and orphans can also apply for Russian citizenship without paying an administrative fee. The "LPR" will also abolish the fee for Ukrainian citizens living in the occupied territories and having a "temporary residence permit"

- ISW indicates.

Occupants in TOT are hunting Ukrainians without Russian passports - CNS25.06.25, 20:07 • 3499 views

They clarify that the application fee is "very small," but its abolition "is likely intended to lower barriers to obtaining Russian citizenship for two particularly vulnerable groups of the population" - elderly people who have not applied for new residence documents after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and young children who do not have parental consent or a legal guardian to care for them.

Russian occupation administrations have used similar administrative incentives to support passportization efforts in occupied Ukraine, typically linking benefits or some financial incentive to obtaining a Russian passport

- analysts note.

They conclude that passportization is a continuation of Russia's long-term strategic goals to create "conditions for the integration of occupied Ukrainian territories into Russia" and eradicate Ukrainian identity, "both physically and administratively."

Recall

Russian occupation authorities are increasing pressure on residents of the occupied territories, demanding that SIM cards be re-registered using Russian documents to speed up the passportization process and strengthen control over communication networks.

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, parents are forced to obtain Russian passports under threat of having their children taken away31.07.25, 03:35 • 4780 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Institute for the Study of War
Ukraine