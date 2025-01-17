Russians in Kursk region are trying to force the Defense Forces out of their positions

The Russian occupiers are trying to conduct assault operations in the Kursk region and push the Ukrainian military out of the positions they held before.

This was announced by Petro Haydashchuk, a senior officer of the communications department of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports .

We are engaged in active combat operations almost every day. The enemy is trying to conduct assault operations, to push us out of the positions it held before the start of the Kursk operation and during the Kursk operation - Gaidashchuk said.

He noted that the enemy has a great advantage in manpower, artillery, and armored vehicles.

He uses all of this virtually every day to push our units out of their positions. However, all this is ineffective, and the Russians are suffering quite heavy losses. If we take the period from the beginning of the Kursk operation, the 80th Brigade managed to destroy more than 5 thousand enemy personnel (killed and wounded - ed.) as of the end of December 2024 - Gaidashchuk said.

AddendumAddendum

The US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the entire 12,000-strong North Korean troop contingentcurrently stationed in the Kursk region could be killed or wounded in action by mid-April 2025.

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces captured a DPRK serviceman despite massive Russian artillery fire. This is the third attempt to capture North Korean soldiers, the previous two ended in the deaths of the prisoners.