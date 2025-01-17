ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129236 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117168 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125229 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126402 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 158007 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108430 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154469 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104188 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113776 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Russians in Kursk region are trying to force the Defense Forces out of their positions

Russians in Kursk region are trying to force the Defense Forces out of their positions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107624 views

Russian troops are conducting daily assault operations in an attempt to force the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of their positions in the Kursk region. The 80th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted significant losses on the enemy - more than 5,000 killed and wounded.

The Russian occupiers are trying to conduct assault operations in the Kursk region and push the Ukrainian military out of the positions they held before.

This was announced by Petro Haydashchuk, a senior officer of the communications department of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports .

We are engaged in active combat operations almost every day. The enemy is trying to conduct assault operations, to push us out of the positions it held before the start of the Kursk operation and during the Kursk operation

- Gaidashchuk said.

He noted that the enemy has a great advantage in manpower, artillery, and armored vehicles.

He uses all of this virtually every day to push our units out of their positions. However, all this is ineffective, and the Russians are suffering quite heavy losses. If we take the period from the beginning of the Kursk operation, the 80th Brigade managed to destroy more than 5 thousand enemy personnel (killed and wounded - ed.) as of the end of December 2024

- Gaidashchuk said.

AddendumAddendum

The US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the entire 12,000-strong North Korean troop contingentcurrently stationed in the Kursk region could be killed or wounded in action by mid-April 2025.

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces captured a DPRK serviceman despite massive Russian artillery fire. This is the third attempt to capture North Korean soldiers, the previous two ended in the deaths of the prisoners.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
syly-spetsialnykh-operatsii-ukrainaSpecial Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising