Russians in Kherson region attacked prosecutor's office employees with a drone: pre-trial investigation launched
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kherson region, a Russian drone attacked a prosecutor's office service vehicle on the Mykolaiv-Kherson highway. A 58-year-old driver and a 38-year-old prosecutor were injured and taken to the hospital.
Two prosecutor's office employees were injured as a result of an enemy drone attack in the Kherson region. As a result of the strike, a 58-year-old driver was wounded, and a 38-year-old department prosecutor was also injured. The injured were taken to the hospital for medical assistance, the Prosecutor General's Office reports, according to UNN.
Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, on August 25, 2025, at about 6:30 p.m., Russian military personnel attacked a service vehicle of the prosecutor's office with a drone on the Mykolaiv - Kherson highway.
It is noted that as a result of the strike, a 58-year-old driver was wounded, and a 38-year-old department prosecutor was also injured. Both have been taken to the hospital for medical assistance.
Prosecutors, together with police investigators, are conducting urgent investigative actions and documenting the war crime committed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation.
Recall
In the Odesa region, a court sentenced a man recruited by Russian special services, who spied disguised as a woman, to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. He adjusted enemy drone and missile attacks on the southern region of Ukraine.