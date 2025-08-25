Russians in Kherson region attacked prosecutor's office employees with a drone: pre-trial investigation launched

$41.280.07
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 2106 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 42428 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 33202 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
11:41 AM • 34499 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 132335 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 132305 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 57053 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 60626 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 63271 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 50124 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
01:29 PM • 42429 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 132335 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 132305 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 111449 views
Russians in Kherson region attacked prosecutor's office employees with a drone: pre-trial investigation launched

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

In the Kherson region, a Russian drone attacked a prosecutor's office service vehicle on the Mykolaiv-Kherson highway. A 58-year-old driver and a 38-year-old prosecutor were injured and taken to the hospital.

Russians in Kherson region attacked prosecutor's office employees with a drone: pre-trial investigation launched

Two prosecutor's office employees were injured as a result of an enemy drone attack in the Kherson region. As a result of the strike, a 58-year-old driver was wounded, and a 38-year-old department prosecutor was also injured. The injured were taken to the hospital for medical assistance, the Prosecutor General's Office reports, according to UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, on August 25, 2025, at about 6:30 p.m., Russian military personnel attacked a service vehicle of the prosecutor's office with a drone on the Mykolaiv - Kherson highway.

- the message says.

It is noted that as a result of the strike, a 58-year-old driver was wounded, and a 38-year-old department prosecutor was also injured. Both have been taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, are conducting urgent investigative actions and documenting the war crime committed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Recall

In the Odesa region, a court sentenced a man recruited by Russian special services, who spied disguised as a woman, to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. He adjusted enemy drone and missile attacks on the southern region of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Cruise missile
National Police of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mykolaiv
Kherson