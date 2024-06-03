Russians have increased their activity in Kupyansky direction - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 50975 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 70364 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109146 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 42422 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 75979 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242729 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221494 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207923 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233882 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220924 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 27874 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 21714 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 27413 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109146 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112237 views
Russians have increased their activity in Kupyansky direction - General Staff

Russians have increased their activity in Kupyansky direction - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24298 views

the Russians have increased their activity in the Kupyansky direction, carrying out 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions, while clashes continue in the areas of Stelmakhovka, Berestovo and Ternovo, while Ukrainian troops repel attacks in other directions.

The Russian occupiers in the Kupyansky direction have increased their activity and have already carried out 11 attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian military. In particular, three clashes continue in the areas of Stelmakhovka, Berestovo and Ternov. About it UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The general staff informs as of 16: 00 on June 3.

Since the beginning of the day, 73 military clashes have occurred on the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The greatest intensity of Russian invaders is in the Pokrovsky and Kupyansky directions. Our defenders prevent the offensive attempts of the Russian occupiers and cause them losses,

- the message says.

It is noted that the Russian invaders continue to launch artillery strikes from their territory on the settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. In particular, today the Ukrainian settlements of Pavlovka, Seredina Buda, Pokovka, Klyi, Lesnoye and Kondratovka were hit from the border areas of the Russian Federation.

In the Kupyansky direction, the enemy has increased its activity and has already carried out 11 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In particular, three clashes continue in the areas of Stelmakhovka, Berestovo and Ternov,

- informs the General Staff.

It is reported that in the Pokrovsky direction, enemy activity remains in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka Pervaya and Ptichy. Now we are talking about 30 attacking actions of the invaders in this direction since the beginning of the day.

The General Staff also reports on the situation in other areas:

  • In the Seversky direction, the enemy carried out nine assault operations. Seven attacks by the Russian occupiers are being held back by our units in the areas of Razdolovka and Ivano-Daryevka. The invaders also use aviation here.
  • In the Kramatorsk direction, four clashes are currently continuing in the areas of the settlements of Ivanovskoye and Alabastrovoye. One attack was successfully repelled.
  • In the Kurakhovsky direction, our soldiers prevented nine enemy attacks. The situation is under control.
  • In the Dnieper direction, near Krynok, Ukrainian defenders repelled another enemy attack. The total number of collisions in the direction increased to three.

"Finally, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff informs.In addition, it is noted that Ukrainian troops control the situation and exhaust the enemy along the entire line of contact.

59 clashes have already taken place at the front, Russians have become more active in the Kharkiv direction-General Staff6/3/24, 2:49 PM • 27386 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kramatorskKramatorsk
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising