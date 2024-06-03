Russians have increased their activity in Kupyansky direction - General Staff

The Russian occupiers in the Kupyansky direction have increased their activity and have already carried out 11 attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian military. In particular, three clashes continue in the areas of Stelmakhovka, Berestovo and Ternov. About it UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The general staff informs as of 16: 00 on June 3.

Since the beginning of the day, 73 military clashes have occurred on the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The greatest intensity of Russian invaders is in the Pokrovsky and Kupyansky directions. Our defenders prevent the offensive attempts of the Russian occupiers and cause them losses, - the message says.

It is noted that the Russian invaders continue to launch artillery strikes from their territory on the settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. In particular, today the Ukrainian settlements of Pavlovka, Seredina Buda, Pokovka, Klyi, Lesnoye and Kondratovka were hit from the border areas of the Russian Federation.

In the Kupyansky direction, the enemy has increased its activity and has already carried out 11 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In particular, three clashes continue in the areas of Stelmakhovka, Berestovo and Ternov, - informs the General Staff.

It is reported that in the Pokrovsky direction, enemy activity remains in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka Pervaya and Ptichy. Now we are talking about 30 attacking actions of the invaders in this direction since the beginning of the day.

The General Staff also reports on the situation in other areas:

In the Seversky direction, the enemy carried out nine assault operations. Seven attacks by the Russian occupiers are being held back by our units in the areas of Razdolovka and Ivano-Daryevka. The invaders also use aviation here.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four clashes are currently continuing in the areas of the settlements of Ivanovskoye and Alabastrovoye. One attack was successfully repelled.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, our soldiers prevented nine enemy attacks. The situation is under control.

In the Dnieper direction, near Krynok, Ukrainian defenders repelled another enemy attack. The total number of collisions in the direction increased to three.

"Finally, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff informs.In addition, it is noted that Ukrainian troops control the situation and exhaust the enemy along the entire line of contact.

59 clashes have already taken place at the front, Russians have become more active in the Kharkiv direction-General Staff