Russians attacked Kyiv region: fires in a private house and a mini-market

On the night of October 10, Russia attacked the Kyiv region with drones. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in a private house and a mini-market building. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration (RSA) Mykola Kalashnyk, according to UNN.

The enemy is attacking peaceful settlements in the Kyiv region with attack drones. Thus, in the Brovary district, State Emergency Service employees are extinguishing a fire in a private house and a mini-market building. - the official wrote in his Telegram channel.

"No casualties among the population have been found," Kalashnyk added.

Recall

Late in the evening on October 9, Russian attack drones attacked Ukraine. In the Podilskyi district of the capital, fragments of a downed enemy target were found. As a result of this attack, at least 9 people were injured in the capital. Five of them were hospitalized, the others are receiving outpatient treatment. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that part of the city, particularly the Left Bank, was left without electricity.