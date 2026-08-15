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Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih and Kropyvnytskyi; there is one injured person and power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

On August 15, Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih and Kropyvnytskyi. A man was injured in Kryvyi Rih, and part of the city is without electricity.

Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih and Kropyvnytskyi; there is one injured person and power outages

On August 15, Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region and attacked Kropyvnytskyi, injuring a man in Kryvyi Rih and leaving part of the city without electricity. The consequences of the attack on Kryvyi Rih were reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

According to Hanzha, a fire broke out in Kryvyi Rih after the enemy strike. A man was injured.

One person was injured. The enemy struck Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out. A man was injured. The consequences are being clarified

- reported the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

In addition, Russian forces are attacking Kropyvnytskyi. According to preliminary information, the enemy used about eight missiles of various types.

Part of Kryvyi Rih was left without electricity due to the Russian attack. Information about the consequences of the strikes and the extent of the damage is being clarified.

As a result of a drone strike on Zaporizhzhia district, one person was killed — the State Emergency Service15.08.26, 15:20 • 498 views

Stepan Haftko

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