As a result of a drone strike on Zaporizhzhia district, one person was killed — the State Emergency Service

As a result of a strike on agricultural machinery during harvesting in Zaporizhzhia district, a man was killed and another was injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

During the day on August 15, enemy forces attacked agricultural machinery with a drone during harvesting. According to preliminary information, a 32-year-old man was killed, while another man was injured. He is receiving all the necessary medical assistance - the statement said.

As a result of the strike, a combine harvester, a passenger car and wheat caught fire in the field. Rescuers extinguished the blaze.

Previously

Russian forces attacked farmers in two regions in southern Ukraine — Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv — in the morning.

The Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones overnight into Saturday, August 15.